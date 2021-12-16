

Novadiscovery expands Janssen collaboration by implementing its JINKO® clinical trial simulation platform for the development of lung cancer models



Janssen intends to use computational disease models to investigate benefits of in silico trials on Non-Small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Lyon, France – 16 December 2021: Novadiscovery (NOVA), a leading health tech company using in silico clinical trials to predict drug efficacy and optimize clinical trial development, today announces that it has expanded its collaboration with Janssen, initially entered in 2020. NOVA is now applying its collaborative clinical trial simulation platform, JINKO®, to expand the existing lung cancer model to support Janssen market access and global medical affairs strategies.

This agreement follows an agreement which saw NOVA use publicly-available knowledge and data to create a bedrock predictive disease model for lung adenocarcinoma which was then validated using an independent database from Paz-Ares1 study (Lux-Lung7 cohort) and benchmarked using the Bayesian model developed by Nagase et al. in 20202.

The companies will now work together to use the JINKO® platform to add layers of biological complexity to the initial disease model and then run in silico trial simulations.

“The initial proof-of-concept success means Janssen’s leap-of-faith into in silico has been justified, which makes us very proud,” said François-Henri Boissel, CEO. “We are looking forward to deploying JINKO® and developing disease models that will provide real insight for drugmakers, streamlining clinical development and getting life-saving treatments to patients faster.”

“Janssen is dedicated to employing the most advanced and innovative technologies to ensure new treatments progress through clinical development as efficiently as possible so patients benefit from approved medicines without unnecessary delay. NOVA’s generated proof-of-concept of its predictive disease models through our preliminary work over the past year and we look forward to continuing our ground-breaking work.” said Véronique Schmitt, Director of Market Access, Governmental Affairs & Early Products Development – Janssen France.

Paz-Ares, L et al. (2017): DOI:10.1093/annonc/mdw611 Nagase, Mario et al. (2020): DOI:10.1002/psp4.12490

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Novadiscovery

François-Henri Boissel, Chief Executive Officer

Email: contact@novadiscovery.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Sukaina Virji, Kris Lam, Isabelle Abdou

Email: novadiscovery@consilium-comms.com

About Novadiscovery

Novadiscovery is a leading health tech company using in silico clinical trials to predict drug efficacy and optimize clinical trial development. The Company aims to improve R&D productivity and maximize patient outcomes by predicting the clinical benefit of a potential new drug candidate through computer simulation, ahead of human trials.

Novadiscovery’s innovative approach leverages disease modeling and simulation expertise accumulated over the past decade and combines mathematical models of diseases and potential new treatments with virtual patients in its integrated clinical trial simulation platform, JINKO®.

Novadiscovery is headquartered in Lyon, France and has a team of around 30 scientists, engineers & clinicians who work at the interface of biology, pharmacology, mathematics & computer science.

For more information, please visit https://www.novadiscovery.com and follow us on Twitter @novadiscovery and linkedin.com/company/novadiscovery