Better Collective – Share buyback program

Regulatory Release 39/2021

December 16, 2021





On December 8, 2021, Better Collective A/S initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 10 million to be executed during the period from December 8, 2021, to February 24, 2022.

The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from December 9, 2021, to December 15, 2021:

Date Number of shares Average weighted purchase price

(SEK per share) Amount (SEK) 09/12/2021 32,825 182.5546 5,992,354.75 10/12/2021 32,707 183.2392 5,993,204.51 13/12/2021 34,000 184.8470 6,284,798.00 14/12/2021 34,000 178.7609 6,077,870.60 15/12/2021 23,219 176.7944 4,104,989.17 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 156,751



28,453,217





Following the above purchases, Better Collective A/S holds 156,751 treasury shares corresponding to 0.29 % of the outstanding share capital of the company,

Purchases for an amount of EUR 7,235,028 (SEK 74,452,783) remain to be executed under the program.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00 a.m. CET on December 16, 2021.

About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.org and Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at bettercollective.com.

