„Vilvi Group“ investor’s calendar

The activity results of „Vilvi group will be released as follows:
10th day of each month of 2022 – consolidated sales for the last month;
February 28, 2022 – non-audited results of activity of 2021;
April 8, 2022 – audited results of activity of 2021;
April 29, 2022 – annual General Meeting of shareholders;
May 31, 2022 – key performance indicators review for 3 months of 2022;
August 31, 2022 – interim financial statements for 6 months of 2022;
November 30, 2022– key performance indicators review for 9 months of 2022.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economic and finance director
Tel.: +370 441 55 102