HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 16 December 2021 at 9:15 a.m.

HONKARAKENNE’S PUBLICATION SCHEDULE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2022

Honkarakenne will publish its financial results for year 2021 on Wednesday 16 February 2022.

Half year financial report for January - June 2022 will be published on Wednesday 24 August 2022.

Complete Financial Statements for 2021 will be published on the company’s website www.honka.com at latest on Wednesday in week 12 in 2022.

Honkarakenne Oyj’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13 April 2022. The Board of Directors will later issue a separate invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

Honkarakenne Oyj

Marko Saarelainen

President and CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com

Maarit Jylhä, Vice President – Finance, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

