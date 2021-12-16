Hexagon Purus awarded contracts for complete vehicle integration of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks for two North American truck manufacturers

Hexagon Purus has been contracted by two major truck manufacturers in North America to deliver complete vehicle integration of two Hydrogen-powered class 8 trucks. The total sales value is approximately USD 2.2 million (approx. NOK 20 million).



Hexagon Purus will assemble and deliver the complete trucks which involve integration of an electric drivetrain, a fuel cell module as well as the Hexagon Purus ProCabTM Hydrogen Storage system and Hexagon Purus ProPackTM high energy density Li-ion battery packs.



“The momentum for zero emission mobility continues to strengthen. We see growing interest in our fuel cell electric drivetrain technologies, and hydrogen will play an important role in the future of trucking,” says Todd Sloan, EVP Systems, Hexagon Purus. “We are pleased to be selected by major OEMs once again – and to be trusted with complete vehicle integration.”



Timing

The trucks will be delivered starting Q2 2022.



For more information, please contact:

Todd Sloan, EVP Systems, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +1 250-470-8232 | todd.sloan@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com



About Hexagon Purus ASA:

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com