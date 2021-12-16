Next Decentrum Is Set To Launch Crypto Pharaohs NFT Collection In January 2022

Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Described as a sacred realm where the reign of Egyptian gods and kings lives on, the new NFT collection starts with 7006 majestic NFT collectibles and will be developed into a game.

More information can be found at https://cryptopharaohs.world

Collectors can claim the new collectibles to join the Crypto Pharaohs community and enter the fight against evil in the digital realm. They will have the opportunity to earn rewards and unlock special benefits all while making the world a better place.

As reported by NonFungible.com, there are currently up to 50,000 NFT sales every week. Compared to merely 100 in 2017, this is a significant market growth – and the trend is expected to continue.

Next Decetrum explains that their collection of Crypto Pharaohs NFTs was born out of admiration for the ancient Egyptian culture and civilization. Each Crypto Pharaoh has a unique background story and a set of characteristics that include immortal tattoos and various majestic accessories.

The impressive collection of 7006 cryptographically unique NFTs can be divided into four categories – common, rare, super rare, and legendary. The legendary collection is made up of Egyptian gods and includes only seven collectibles.

Crypto Pharaohs will start as an NFT collection, however, the goal is to develop a play-to-earn game where collectors will fight the forces of evil in the digital and the real world. By acquiring characters, engaging in the game, and selling characters and items, players can generate revenue and shape the project roadmap.

The Crypto Pharaohs collection will be released in a series of drops – with the first 372 Pharaohs launching on January 7, 2022. Collectors who wish to claim the NFTs as soon as they launch can join the waitlist on the company website. Once the collection drops, collectors from around the world will be able to claim Crypto Pharaohs on Next Decentrum’s proprietary NFT platform, Momentable.ai

“We are thrilled to launch an NFT collection that brings together great storytelling and stunning visuals to pay tribute to the most remarkable and awe-inspiring civilization to ever exist.” Said Hussein Hallak, Founder & CEO of Next Decentrum. “Crypto Pharaohs is part of our digital content strategy to extend the utility and experience of our NFT platform to a wider audience.”

Interested parties can learn more at https://cryptopharaohs.world

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Website: https://nextdecentrum.com/