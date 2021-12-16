Servcorp Office Space Cost at One World Trade Center NYC for 2022 Announced

New York, United States, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servcorp, a business center and executive suite provider with nine premium locations in the USA and 150 worldwide, has recently updated its office space pricing for 2022 at the world-renowned One World Trade Center NYC.

Servcorp at One World Trade Center has numerous flexible office space solutions. They include windowed office space with awe-inspiring views from the 85th Floor, shared and co-working offices, and dedicated desks.

More information is available at https://www.servcorp.com/en/coworking/locations/united-states/new-york/one-world-trade-center/

According to Colleen Susini, Senior Vice President and Head of USA operations and growth, “Our virtual office address gives a business instant credibility at the world’s most recognized and prestigious building. An attractive bonus, Servcorp offers the first month free and no security deposit for our virtual office members. It’s an amazing deal we’re thrilled to offer entrepreneurial businesses in the new age of remote working.”

Servcorp provides two coworking office solutions. Their hot desk is $400 per month or $4,800 per year. The hot desk is the most affordable office. They are available on a first-come basis.

Servcorp offers the dedicated desk office for $520 per month or $6,240 annually. This dedicated office price includes a personal desk with 24-hour access to Servcorp’s Business Center!

Private offices with “Top Of The World” views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and New Jersey are available at $3,000 per month.

A Virtual Office is available for $239.20 per month for the ultimate flexibility. Their virtual office package includes access to a full suite of a la carte services. Businesses can choose flexible options with access to conference and meeting room rentals ranging from $60 to $135 per hour.

Office space rentals at Servcorp Business are perfect for small businesses and startups looking for more than just an office with four walls and a desk. Their concierge services are ideal for small businesses.

Additional services include custom mail forwarding, mail scanning, and even bank depositing.

Customized call answering is also available. Unlike most business office providers whose call answering is to offsite call centers, Servcorp call answering is at each location. Onsite call answering is ideal for small to mid-sized businesses, doctor’s offices, and lawyers. Appointment scheduling and travel bookings are offered. All services are pay-per-use, billed in 10-minute increments.

Office space at One World Trade Center has amenities unmatched by any building. There are 12 subway lines with easy access to all points in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The PATH Train provides quick access to Hoboken and Newark New Jersey trains plus JFK, Laguardia, and Newark airports.

The Oculus retail center in the World Trade Center has numerous stores and restaurants, providing Manhattan’s ultimate office space rental experience.

Interested businesses can find more office space pricing options at all Servcorp locations throughout the USA at https://www.servcorp.com/en/coworking/prices-locations/

Website: https://www.servcorp.com/en/