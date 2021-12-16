Orthopaedic Summit 2021 Conference: Dr. Isador Lieberman presents the benefits of ready-to-use for the US market

French English





Eragny-sur-Oise, Fleurieux-sur-l’Arbresle, France, December 10th, 2021 17h45 CET – Safe (FR0013467123 – ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of single-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment for spinal fractures urgently treated, announces the presentation of the benefits of Safe Orthopaedics' ready-to-use technologies at the Orthopaedic Summit 2021 in Las Vegas, USA.

Safe Orthopaedics has launched the distribution of its technologies in the United States in early 2021, where a sales manager has been recruited. Safe Orthopaedics relies on a few strategic centers to demonstrate the medico-economic benefits of its technologies and works closely with Dr. Isador Lieberman.

Safe Orthopaedics was an exhibitor at the Orthopaedic Summit 2021 in Las Vegas held December 11-15, 2021. Dr. Isador Lieberman presented the medico-economic benefits of the off-the-shelf technologies, testified on the effectiveness of Safe Orthopaedics' technologies and reminded of the economic stakes in patient management.

Dr. Isador Liebermann, a spine surgeon at the Texas Back Institute, comments, "Having worked with the Safe Orthopaedics team for many years, I was delighted to see them support this year's OSET meeting in Las Vegas (Orthopaedic Summit of Emerging Technologies, https://orthosummit.com) and take advantage of one of our signature sessions. As co-chair of the OSET spine section, we are always looking for innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes that we can share with our colleagues. The time has come for surgeons to realize and address the economic and ecological issues associated with the delivery of surgical care. The Safe Orthopaedics team shares this philosophy and provides surgeons with the tools to do so. The concept of a ready-to-use instrument and implant with SORA technology has already been shown to push the boundaries of efficiency and safety. I look forward to seeing it integrated into my own operating room."

Pierre Dumouchel, Safe Group's Chairman and CEO, concluded, "We thank Dr. Lieberman for his support since our commercial launch in the United States and at the Orthopaedic Summit 2021. We are working closely together on the launch of our technologies already approved in the U.S. and on future ones, such as SORA and others, to come in 2022. The estimated $5 billion U.S. market is key to our growth. We are aiming for rapid growth similar to that experienced in France, the UK and Germany.”





About Safe Group

Safe Group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spine pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a medical device subcontractor for orthopedic surgery. The group employs approximately 150 people.

Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and single-use instruments, available at any time to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risks of contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalization times and costs. Protected by 18 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics is headquartered in the Paris region (95610 Eragny-sur-Oise) and has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States and the Lyon region (Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle).

For more information: www.safeorthopaedics.com

Safe Medical produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation center and two production sites in France (Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle, 69210) and in Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: design, industrialization, machining, finishing and sterile packaging. Supported by the French stimulus plan in 2020, the company invests in additive printing and will be operational in 2022 on this new technology.

For more information: www.safemedical.fr

