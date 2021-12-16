English Finnish

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 16 December 2021, 10.00 EET

F-Secure Corporation: Financial reporting schedule for 2022



During the year 2022, F-Secure Corporation will publish financial information as follows:



Financial Statement Release 2021 and Annual Report 2021, February 17, 2022

Interim Report for January-March 2022, April 21, 2022

Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2022, July 14, 2022

Interim Report for January-September 2022, October 27, 2022

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting.

Contact information:

Tom Jansson, CFO, F-Secure Corporation

investor-relations@f-secure.com