F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 16 December 2021, 10.00 EET
F-Secure Corporation: Financial reporting schedule for 2022
During the year 2022, F-Secure Corporation will publish financial information as follows:
- Financial Statement Release 2021 and Annual Report 2021, February 17, 2022
- Interim Report for January-March 2022, April 21, 2022
- Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2022, July 14, 2022
- Interim Report for January-September 2022, October 27, 2022
The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting.
Contact information:
Tom Jansson, CFO, F-Secure Corporation
investor-relations@f-secure.com