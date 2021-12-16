Selligent Awards 2021 Honor Global Brands for Innovation in Digital Marketing

BRUSSELS, Belgium and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selligent Marketing Cloud (Selligent) , the intelligent omnichannel marketing cloud platform and CM Group brand, today announced the winners of the 2021 Selligent Awards . The awards spotlight the most successful, creative and innovative campaigns developed by customers and partners in the past year, using the Selligent platform.



Nominees were announced during Reconnect 2021, the Selligent annual global summit that celebrates innovation, transformation, collaboration, and connection. Six Reconnect events, representing 24 countries, were held in multiple languages, creating inspiring digital experiences addressing relevant marketing challenges, and helping marketers excel in reaching more customers with innovative marketing. The winners of the Selligent Awards were announced December 9 during a virtual celebration that honored the hard work that Selligent customers and partners have accomplished in the past year. Winning brands created unique personalized messaging, creative loyalty offers, and unforgettable dynamic content with Selligent’s innovative technology to create meaningful experiences as the customer journey shifted in real time.

“The annual Selligent Awards gives us the opportunity to celebrate the incredible work of our clients and partners. Our customers need sophisticated omnichannel marketing in order to move at the speed of their consumers, and we’re dedicated to providing the best solutions for this endeavor. The Awards highlight the unique and thoughtful campaigns that our clients have created using Selligent’s innovative technology. We thank everyone who entered and congratulate all of the winners,” said Ramses Bossuyt, Global VP Client Success at Selligent.

The judges panel, including a global collection of leading marketers, entrepreneurs and thinkers, chose winners in four categories: Excellence in Consumer-First category, Excellence in MarTech Innovation, Excellence in Omnichannel Marketing, and Best in Agile and Inclusive Communications. The independent panel consisted of: Torsten Schwarz - Digital Innovation Evangelist ​at absolit Dr. Schwarz Consulting​, Rubén Bastón - Director ​Marketing4eCommerce​, Carole Lamarque ​- CEO & Founding Partner​ DUVAL UNION Innovative Marketing​, François Pichon - Marketing Lead SEMEA Seismic​, Francesco Susca - CRM & Marketing Automation Specialist ​at Francesco Susca​, Sandra Cordero - CRM and Customer Messaging Consultant​, and Pete Durant - Brand and Marketing Director, Content & Creative Director, CSR & Sustainability Consultant​.

Among the winning entries was Alliant Credit Union, winner of the Public Vote Award. Alliant won for their campaign, “Your closest Alliant branch, right in your pocket.” The company’s marketing team used a strategic marketing campaign to boost its net promoter score with customers who had been past branch and ATM users and to reinforce the value of digital banking. Notably, the campaign succeeded in increasing its net promoter score by 10 points.

“At Alliant, our member experience is at the heart of all we do as we measure member happiness and track feedback. We created this campaign, ‘Your closest Alliant branch, right in your pocket,’ to help former branch users get comfortable using digital banking, a segment of members that had given us a lower NPS, as we are branchless. We were excited to partner with Selligent and receive this award and see great results from this campaign that contributed to our increase in member experience,” said Wendy Gutierrez, Manager of Acquisition & Onboarding at Alliant Credit Union.

