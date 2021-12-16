The global low temperature co-fired ceramics market is expected to reach $8,410.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2021-2031

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190980/?utm_source=GNW



Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market by Application



The growing adoption of LTCC material has been witnessed primarily in automobile electronics due to the incorporation of sensors in various parts of the vehicles, such as engines, power transmissions, and hydraulic braking units.These sensors are always exposed to high temperatures and harsh operating conditions, which leads to their performance degradation when used over a prolonged period of time.



Thus, this necessitates the adoption of LTCC technology for this sector.



Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market by Type



The growing adoption of GCC-based LTCC systems can be attributed to the wide range of dielectric constant values offered, which provide a broad range of applications.The materials for GCC type of dielectrics for LTCC contain a bit lower glass composition (20-50% volume).



The glass phase helps in the sintering process, while the ceramic phase is responsible for the electrical, mechanical, and thermal properties.



Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market by Region



China has been leading the market due to increased demand for electronics. The country is well-equipped with an ample amount of market players in each stage of the supply chain and has also been actively investing in new innovations and research and development (R&D).



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd., Api Technologies, DuPont, KOA Corporation, KYOCERA Corporation, Micro Systems Technologies, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Neo Tech Inc., NIKKO COMPANY, NTK Technologies, TDK Corporation, VIA Electronic GmbH, Yokowo co., ltd., Selmic Oy, Sunlord



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on a selective pool of players, primarily tier-1 (which holds 50-55% of the market), and mid-segment players (comprising 30-35% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 20-25% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the low temperature co-fired ceramics industry.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• South Korea

• Singapore

• Taiwan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

