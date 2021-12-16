The global gallium nitride market was valued at $270.00 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $2,956.03 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.65% between 2021 and 2031

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gallium Nitride Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Substrate Type, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190982/?utm_source=GNW





Market Segmentation



Gallium Nitride Market by Application



Among different gallium nitride applications, RF devices dominate the market and are expected to be the largest application during the forecast period.The growing use of gallium nitride in the RF devices application segment is majorly subjected to its high-performance, high-efficiency delivery, and reliable semiconductor material for these devices.



Companies working on GaN-based RF devices are investing heavily in the research and development of gallium nitride technology.



Gallium Nitride Market by Substrate Type



Among different gallium nitride substrate types, GaN-on-Si dominates the market and is expected to be the largest substrate type during the forecast period. The dominance of GaN-on-Si substrate is attributed to wide use in the applications of gallium nitride such as RF devices (wireless infrastructure, aerospace and defense, satellite communication, point-to-point-radio, others), optoelectronics (LED, laser, others), power electronics (power supply, EV/HEV, LiDAR, server and data centers, wireless power, solar photovoltaic, envelop tracking, UV detector, others).



This substrate is widely accepted by the electronic industry, which prefers bulk substrates for commercializing its GaN-based products.However, GaN-on-Si is being preferred over GaN-on-SiC.



Ongoing research work is being conducted to remove cost restraints, to deliver high-quality devices based on Si substrate material. GaN-on-Si devices offer high voltage features on appreciably reduced chip sizes.



Gallium Nitride Market by Region



The demand for gallium nitride varies according to various regions. The gallium nitride market holds a prominent share in various countries of North America, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Europe, the U.K., China, and Rest-of-the-World, among which North America was the largest region for gallium nitride market in 2020 in terms of value.



Industrial advancements, extensive investments for dedicated R&D facilities, and the development of different application products that require gallium nitride are some of the major drivers that are currently propelling the growth of the global gallium nitride market in North America.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Wolfspeed, Inc., Furukawa Co., Ltd., IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SOITEC, FUJITSU, Qorvo, Inc., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, American Elements, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd., Kyma Technologies, Inc., Powdec K.K., Shanghai Famous Trade Co., Ltd.



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on a selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market) and mid-segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetrations, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the gallium nitride industry.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Netherlands

• France

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• South Korea

• Taiwan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

