FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 116 - 16 DECEMBER 2021

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S has planned the following dates in 2022 for the annual report and interim reports as well as the annual general meeting, etc.:

10 February 2022 Final deadline for shareholders to submit proposals to be included on the agenda for the annual general meeting

3 March 2022 Annual report 2021 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET) 24 March 2022 Annual general meeting 5 May 2022 Interim report – first quarter 2022 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET) 18 August 2022 Interim report – second quarter and first half-year 2022 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET) 4 November 2022 Interim report – third quarter 2022 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Martin Badsted

CFO

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

