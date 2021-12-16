FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 116 - 16 DECEMBER 2021
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S has planned the following dates in 2022 for the annual report and interim reports as well as the annual general meeting, etc.:
|10 February 2022
|Final deadline for shareholders to submit proposals to be included on the agenda for the annual general meeting
|3 March 2022
|Annual report 2021 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)
|24 March 2022
|Annual general meeting
|5 May 2022
|Interim report – first quarter 2022 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)
|18 August 2022
|Interim report – second quarter and first half-year 2022 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)
|4 November 2022
|Interim report – third quarter 2022 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Martin Badsted
CFO
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
