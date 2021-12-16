By 2028, Global Demand for Caustic Soda Market Will Surpass USD 59.36 Billion at 3.26% CAGR Growth: Says Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Caustic Soda Market finds that growth of chemical industry in emerging markets is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by high growth in end-user segments, the total global Caustic Soda Market is estimated to reach USD 59.36 billion by 2028, up from USD 45.91 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.26%.



Furthermore, the increase in production facilities is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global Caustic Soda Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Caustic Soda Market By Production Process (Membrane Cell, Diaphragm Cell, and Others), By Application (Inorganic Chemicals, Organic Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Alumina, Food, Soaps and Detergents, Textiles, Water Treatment, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Market Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).”

Market Dynamics :

Wide Application Base of Caustic Soda is the Primary Driver behind Rising Demand

Caustic soda is consumed in a variety of applications primarily, the manufacturing of soap and detergents, pulp and paper, petroleum products, alumina, and chemical products among others. Such a wide application base is the primary driving factor for the growth of the global caustic soda market. Apart from that, other applications include water treatment, textiles, food, glass making, metal processing, mining, and others. Globally, the chemical industry is the major consumer of caustic soda accounting for almost 40% of total consumption. Especially, the rising consumption of caustic soda for manufacturing of chlorinated solvents, chlorinated methane’s, and plastics, most notably polyvinyl chloride is likely to bolster the market growth in upcoming years. A continuously growing and huge chemical industry especially in China, India, the U.S., Singapore, and Germany is likely to generate massive demand for causative soda during upcoming years. Additionally, the rapid pace of industrialization in emerging economies from Southeast Asia and Latin America are likely to witness a substantial increase in the demand for caustic soda during the forecast period.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/caustic-soda-market-1091

Burgeoning Demand for Caustic Soda from End-use Sectors combined with Production Capacity Expansion to Stimulate the Market Growth

The global caustic soda market has been witnessing a substantial rise in the demand for caustic soda for the last few years. While caustic soda producers are engaged in the production capacity expansion to cater to the rising demand, which cumulatively stimulates the growth of the global caustic soda market. Below mention are some of the market players who are engaged in caustic soda production capacity expansion:

Recently in January 2021, an Indian company Andhra Sugars announced plans to expand its caustic soda production capacity to 900TPD from its current capacity of 500TPD.

In January 2021, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. announced the plans to further increase its production capacity of caustic soda by 390,000 m.t./yr. The project construction is expected to be completed by end of 2023.

In November 2020, Meghmani Finechem Limited made an announcement of the expansion of the existing caustic soda production capacity of 294,000 TPA to 400,000 TPA. This additional capacity is expected to commercialize by March 2022.



Moreover, several other players from China, India, the U.S., and Europe have either expanded or announced the plans to expand caustic soda production capacity. Such major capacity additions combined with rising caustic soda demand from various end-use sectors are likely to boost the market growth in upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the coatings industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Advantages of this Research:

Evaluate market share for commercial Caustic Soda market opportunities, track market size, competitive drug sales, synthesis insights for commercial development and licensing.

Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the Caustic Soda market.

Latest Trends and Market Events and analyze essential events in Caustic Soda market.

Develop an in-depth knowledge of competition and analyze sales data to update your brand planning trackers.

Answer vital business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Develop economic models, forecast models, and healthcare frameworks.

Segment Summary:

Based on the production process, the market has been segmented into membrane cell, diaphragm cell, and others. Diaphragm cell production process is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The diaphragm cell allows easy flow of brine from the anode to cathode and helps separate the chlorine and hydrogen gas spaces.

On the basis of application, the market has been bifurcated into inorganic chemicals, organic chemicals, pulp & paper, alumina, food, soaps and detergents, textiles, water treatment, and others. The organic chemicals segment projected to held largest share in 2020. Caustic soda is highly used in organic chemicals like dyes, pigments, and agrochemicals. Furthermore, the textile segment is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR owing to the increasing use of caustic soda to remove waxes and oils from fibre, making it receptive to bleaching, dying, etc.

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Caustic Soda Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the global caustic soda market with 38.58% of the share of the total market in 2020 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising interest rates, high consumer expenditure, expanding construction and chemical industry, and subsidies offered by the government in the region. Furthermore, high penetration of smart devices is also expected to support the regional growth of the market. China projected to dominate the Asia Pacific market in 2020 owing to the expansion of end-use industries in the country. India is also projected to hold a significant share due to the presence of a greater number of chemical manufacturing bases.

North America, and Europe are also likely to witness substantial growth in the Caustic Soda Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing manufacturing bases in the regions. Additionally, the increasing demand from soap and detergents, textile as well as pulp & paper applications is also expected to support the growth of the caustic soda market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in the Caustic Soda Market:

SR. NO. COMPANIES HEADQUARTERS 1. Dow Chemical Company Michigan, United States 2. Solvay SA Brussels, Belgium 3. Tata Chemicals Limited Mumbai, India 4. Occidental Petroleum Corporation Texas, United States 5. Olin Corporation Missouri, United States 6. PPG Industries Pennsylvania, United States 7. Tosoh Corporation Tokyo, Japan 8. Formosa Plastics Corporation Kaohsiung, Taiwan 9. SABIC Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 10. Nirma Limited Ahmedabad, India

This market titled “Caustic Soda Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 45.91 Billion Market Forecast for 2028 USD 59.36 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Production Process: Membrane Cell, Diaphragm Cell, and Others

Application: Inorganic Chemicals, Organic Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Alumina, Food, Soaps and Detergents, Textiles, Water Treatment, and Others Quantitative Data – Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

