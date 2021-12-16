Borregaard ASA: Borregaard scores high on leadership within climate, forest and water

Borregaard has been recognised for its sustainability leadership in climate change, forests and water security by global environmental non-profit organisation, CDP, securing a place on its prestigious ‘A’ lists for climate change and forest. Borregaard also received an A- score for water security.



Borregaard is one of a small number of companies that achieved an ‘A’ in two or more categories, out of over 13,000 companies that were scored based on data submitted through CDP’s questionnaires in 2021. Through significant demonstrable action on climate, forest and water risks Borregaard is leading on corporate environmental ambition, action and transparency worldwide.

Sustainability is a key component of Borregaard’s business model and one of its three core values. The company offers sustainable products with good climate and environmental properties that replace oil-based products. This is Borregaard’s fourth year on CDP’s Climate ‘A List’.

“Sustainability is a top priority throughout Borregaard’s value chain, and significant sums are invested in this area. Both the way we run our company and the products we are producing are sustainable and meet global needs,» says President and CEO Per A. Sørlie.

Two A’s and an A-

Borregaard received an A for tackling climate change. 13,126 companies reported on climate change in 2021, of which 200 companies (1.5%) made this year's climate change A List. The company also received an A for deforestation (timber). In addition, Borregaard scored an A- for water security. With these scores Borregaard is among the highest scored companies on CDP’s list.

“Many congratulations to all the companies on this year’s A List. Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make, even more so in the year of COP26 and the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report. Leadership from the private sector is essential for securing global ambitions for a net-zero, nature positive and equitable world. Our A List celebrates those companies who are preparing themselves to excel in the economy of the future by taking action today,” says CEO of CDP Paul Simpson.

Gold standard

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognised as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don’t disclose or provide insufficient information are marked with an F.

The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores



About Borregaard

Borregaard operates one of the world's most advanced and sustainable biorefineries. By using natural, renewable raw materials, we produce advanced and environmentally friendly biochemicals that can replace oil-based products. Utilising the different components of wood, Borregaard produces biopolymers, speciality cellulose, biovanillin, cellulose fibrils and bioethanol for a variety of applications in sectors such as agriculture and aquaculture, construction, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, foodstuffs, batteries and biofuels. The Group employs 1100 man-years in plants and sales offices in 13 countries throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas.



About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590 investors with over $110 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 14,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2021, including more than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.



