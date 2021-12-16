Power Plant Control System Market Is Expected to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global power plant control system market was estimated at $7.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $10.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rising urbanization & industrialization and growing use of oil & gas related products drive the growth of the global power plant control system market. On the other hand, high costs associated with power plant control software and several cyber-attacks & threats restrain the growth to some extent. However, expanding gas infrastructure is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Shut down of different industrial operations and disrupted supply chain gave way to a steep decline in demand for power plant control system, thereby impacting the global power plant control system market negatively, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic.

However, as the global situation gets better, the market is anticipated to recoup soon.

The global power plant control system market is analyzed across component, solution, application, plant type, and region.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than half of the global market. The services segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

By plant type, the coal segment accounted for more than half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2030. The hydroelectric segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to the major share in 2020, holding around nearly one-third of the global market. The same region would also grow at the fastest CAGR by 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The key market players analyzed in the global power plant control system market report include Emerson, Endress+Hauser, ABB, General Electric, Hitachi, Omron, Rockwell, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Mitsubishi Electric. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

