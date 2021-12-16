The global robotic process automation market value is expected to surge from $2,078.3 million in 2020 to $45,982.0 million by 2030, at a 36.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robotic Process Automation Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191016/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, the surging need for virtual workforces is supporting the expansion of the market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the robotic process automation market as several industries, such as financial services and healthcare, and the public sector are adopting RPA for assisting people in dealing with the health and financial challenges. For example, the RPA team at the General Services Administration recently developed a national COVID-19 bot for accelerating the infection count data collection process in counties where it is tasked with the management of federal buildings. Furthermore, many major RPA vendors have donated resources and licenses to organizations leading the fight against the pandemic.



The rule-based category held the larger share in the market in the past, within the operation segment. Rule-based automation allows for the efficient management and completion of the repeatable operations that do not need human expertise or intervention. In addition, rule-based RPA manages the operation of business applications via the existing user interfaces, with the help of pre-defined inputs.



The retail and consumer goods category is expected to demonstrate the highest growth rate in the market in the upcoming years, under the vertical segment. RPA solutions enable easier integration of information, which allows retail and consumer goods companies to focus more on providing improved customer services.



Geographically, North America contributed the highest revenue to the robotic process automation market in the past, and the situation will remain unchanged in the years to come owing to the presence of a well-developed information technology (IT) sector and growing adoption of advanced technologies in the region.



Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the future because of the soaring investments in the IT infrastructure and growing public awareness about automation in the region.



NICE Ltd., Blue Prism Limited, Pegasystems Inc., Redwood International Business Group B.V., Automation Anywhere Inc., Xerox Corporation, Celaton Ltd., WorkFusion Inc., IPsoft Incorporated, Kryon System Ltd., IBM Corporation, UiPath Inc., and Kofax Inc. are some of the leading players in the robotic process automation market.

