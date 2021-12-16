Customer Journey Analytics Market to Reach $46.68 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global customer journey analytics market was accounted for $8.28 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $46.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Expansion of the retail industry, availability of real-time data, and surge in demand for consistent customer support during business interaction drive the growth of the global customer journey analytics market. However, complex process of data synchronization and concerns regarding data privacy hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in focus on virtual touchpoints is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic increased the demand for customer journey analytics due to rise in the need among businesses to be more customer-focused in terms of marketing to create informed customer experience and minimize marketing investments.

The global adoption of work from home culture favored the growth of the market, due to rise in demand for cloud-based analytics solutions to manage vital information of organizations.

The report divides the global customer journey analytics market on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, touchpoint, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on component, the solutions segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the market. However, the cloud segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 20.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers an analysis of the global customer journey analytics industry across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.

The global customer journey analytics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Acxiom LLC., Adobe Systems, Inc., BryterCX, IBM Corporation, Nice Ltd., Pointillist, Quadient, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, and Verint Systems.

