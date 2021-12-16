Global Spirulina Extracts Market (2021 to 2031) - Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessments

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spirulina Extracts Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A recent market study by this publisher on the spirulina extract market offers global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021-2031.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the spirulina extract market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Companies Mentioned

Ideal Natural Extract,

Sensient Colours LLC.

Greenjeeva

Algene Biotech

Aller Aqua

BASF

Chr. Hansen A/S,

Cyanotech Corporation

Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd

C.B.N. Spirulina Canada Co., Ltd,

DDW - the Color House,

DIC Corporation- Earthrise Nutritionals,

Dohler Group,

Fiorio Colori S.p.A,

FMC Corporation

Hydro Linea Biotech,

Naturex SA,

Royal DSM,

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Solazyme

Japan Algae Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

1.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



2. Scenario Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on Spirulina Extract Market

2.1. Global Spirulina Extract Market Forecast Scenario Comparison of Annual Growth Rates for Short Term (2021-2023) and Long Term (2024-2031)

2.1.1. Optimistic Scenario

2.1.1.1. China

2.1.1.2. US

2.1.1.3. Emeai

2.1.1.4. Asia-Pacific

2.1.2. Likely Scenario

2.1.2.1. China

2.1.2.2. US

2.1.2.3. Emeai

2.1.2.4. Asia-Pacific

2.1.3. Pessimistic Scenario

2.1.3.1. China

2.1.3.2. US

2.1.3.3. Emeai

2.1.3.4. Asia-Pacific



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.2. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2.1. Global Gdp Growth Outlook

3.2.2. Global Industry Value Added

3.3. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact



4. Policy Developments and Regulatory Scenario

4.1. Key Regulations

4.2. Spirulina Extract Regulations Around the World

4.3. Label Claims: Overview



5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1. Supply Chain Analysis

5.2. Operating Margins

5.3. an Evaluation from Value Chain to Value Network

5.4. List of Active Market Participants



6. Global Spirulina Extract Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis (Us$/Metric Tons) by Nature

6.2. Pricing Break-Up

6.2.1. Manufacturer Level Pricing

6.2.2. Distributor Level Pricing

6.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark



7. Global Spirulina Extract Market Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2031

7.1. Historical Market Value & Volume (Metric Tons) Analysis, 2016-2020

7.2. Current and Future Market Value & Volume (Metric Tons) Forecast, 2021-2031

7.3. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis



8. Global Spirulina Extract Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Nature

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (Us$' 000) and Volume Analysis by Nature, 2016 - 2020

8.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$' 000) and Volume Analysis and Forecast by Nature, 2021 - 2031

8.3.1. Organic

8.3.2. Conventional

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Nature



9. Global Spirulina Extract Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Application

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (Us$' 000) and Volume Analysis by Applications, 2016 - 2020

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$' 000) and Volume Analysis and Forecast by Applications, 2021 - 2031

9.3.1. Beverage

9.3.2. Bakery, Snacks, & Cereal

9.3.3. Candy/Confectionery

9.3.4. Dairy

9.3.5. Fruit Preparations/Fillings

9.3.6. Meat, Poultry, Fish, & Eggs

9.3.7. Potatoes, Pasta, & Rices

9.3.8. Sauces, Soups, & Dressings

9.3.9. Seasonings

9.3.10. Pet Food

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Applications



10. Global Spirulina Extract Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Historical Market Size (Us$' 000) and Volume Analysis by Region, 2016 - 2020

10.3. Current Market Size (Us$' 000) and Volume Analysis and Forecast by Region, 2021 - 2031

10.3.1. North America

10.3.2. Latin America

10.3.3. Emeai

10.3.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region



11. North America Spirulina Extract Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031



12. Latin America Spirulina Extract Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031



13. Europe + Middle East & Africa + India (Emeai) Spirulina Extract Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031



14. Asia-Pacific Spirulina Extract Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031



15. Market Structure Analysis

15.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

15.2. Market Concentration

15.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

15.4. Market Presence Analysis

15.4.1. by Regional Footprint of Players

15.4.2. Product Footprint by Players

15.4.3. Channel Footprint by Players



16. Competition Analysis

16.1. Competition Dashboard

16.2. Pricing Analysis by Competition

16.3. Competition Benchmarking

16.4. Competition Deep Dive (Tentative List)

17. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



18. Research Methodology



