Global Spirulina Extracts Market (2021 to 2031) - Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessments

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spirulina Extracts Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A recent market study by this publisher on the spirulina extract market offers global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021-2031.
The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the spirulina extract market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Companies Mentioned
- Ideal Natural Extract,
- Sensient Colours LLC.
- Greenjeeva
- Algene Biotech
- Aller Aqua
- BASF
- Chr. Hansen A/S,
- Cyanotech Corporation
- Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd
- C.B.N. Spirulina Canada Co., Ltd,
- DDW - the Color House,
- DIC Corporation- Earthrise Nutritionals,
- Dohler Group,
- Fiorio Colori S.p.A,
- FMC Corporation
- Hydro Linea Biotech,
- Naturex SA,
- Royal DSM,
- Sensient Technologies Corporation
- Solazyme
- Japan Algae Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
1.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
1.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations
2. Scenario Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on Spirulina Extract Market
2.1. Global Spirulina Extract Market Forecast Scenario Comparison of Annual Growth Rates for Short Term (2021-2023) and Long Term (2024-2031)
2.1.1. Optimistic Scenario
2.1.1.1. China
2.1.1.2. US
2.1.1.3. Emeai
2.1.1.4. Asia-Pacific
2.1.2. Likely Scenario
2.1.2.1. China
2.1.2.2. US
2.1.2.3. Emeai
2.1.2.4. Asia-Pacific
2.1.3. Pessimistic Scenario
2.1.3.1. China
2.1.3.2. US
2.1.3.3. Emeai
2.1.3.4. Asia-Pacific
3. Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Drivers
3.1.2. Restraints
3.1.3. Opportunity
3.2. Macro-Economic Factors
3.2.1. Global Gdp Growth Outlook
3.2.2. Global Industry Value Added
3.3. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
4. Policy Developments and Regulatory Scenario
4.1. Key Regulations
4.2. Spirulina Extract Regulations Around the World
4.3. Label Claims: Overview
5. Value Chain Analysis
5.1. Supply Chain Analysis
5.2. Operating Margins
5.3. an Evaluation from Value Chain to Value Network
5.4. List of Active Market Participants
6. Global Spirulina Extract Market - Pricing Analysis
6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis (Us$/Metric Tons) by Nature
6.2. Pricing Break-Up
6.2.1. Manufacturer Level Pricing
6.2.2. Distributor Level Pricing
6.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark
7. Global Spirulina Extract Market Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2031
7.1. Historical Market Value & Volume (Metric Tons) Analysis, 2016-2020
7.2. Current and Future Market Value & Volume (Metric Tons) Forecast, 2021-2031
7.3. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis
8. Global Spirulina Extract Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Nature
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (Us$' 000) and Volume Analysis by Nature, 2016 - 2020
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$' 000) and Volume Analysis and Forecast by Nature, 2021 - 2031
8.3.1. Organic
8.3.2. Conventional
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Nature
9. Global Spirulina Extract Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Application
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (Us$' 000) and Volume Analysis by Applications, 2016 - 2020
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$' 000) and Volume Analysis and Forecast by Applications, 2021 - 2031
9.3.1. Beverage
9.3.2. Bakery, Snacks, & Cereal
9.3.3. Candy/Confectionery
9.3.4. Dairy
9.3.5. Fruit Preparations/Fillings
9.3.6. Meat, Poultry, Fish, & Eggs
9.3.7. Potatoes, Pasta, & Rices
9.3.8. Sauces, Soups, & Dressings
9.3.9. Seasonings
9.3.10. Pet Food
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Applications
10. Global Spirulina Extract Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Historical Market Size (Us$' 000) and Volume Analysis by Region, 2016 - 2020
10.3. Current Market Size (Us$' 000) and Volume Analysis and Forecast by Region, 2021 - 2031
10.3.1. North America
10.3.2. Latin America
10.3.3. Emeai
10.3.4. Asia-Pacific
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region
11. North America Spirulina Extract Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
12. Latin America Spirulina Extract Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
13. Europe + Middle East & Africa + India (Emeai) Spirulina Extract Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
14. Asia-Pacific Spirulina Extract Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
15. Market Structure Analysis
15.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
15.2. Market Concentration
15.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
15.4. Market Presence Analysis
15.4.1. by Regional Footprint of Players
15.4.2. Product Footprint by Players
15.4.3. Channel Footprint by Players
16. Competition Analysis
16.1. Competition Dashboard
16.2. Pricing Analysis by Competition
16.3. Competition Benchmarking
16.4. Competition Deep Dive (Tentative List)
17. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
18. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b915hs