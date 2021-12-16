Global Workforce Management Software (WMS) Industry Outlook, 2025 - Featuring Profiles of Leading Players IBM, Oracle, Sage Group, and SAP Amongst Others

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Workforce Management Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global workforce management software market is poised to grow by $2.13 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.29% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by regulatory compliance and the increasing need to streamline HR functions. The study identifies the need for workforce diversity management as one of the prime reasons driving the workforce management software market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading workforce management software market vendors that include:

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koch Industries Inc.

Kronos Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Sage Group PLC

SAP SE

Workday Inc.

Also, the workforce management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

