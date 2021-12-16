The global low-code development platform market revenue, which was $12,500.6 million in 2020, is predicted to witness a 31.3% CAGR during 2020–2030, to reach $190,792.6 million by 2030

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low-Code Development Platform Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191011/?utm_source=GNW





Low-code development platforms allow even those with almost zero knowledge of computer programming and coding to create applications and software, with its drag-and-drop approach. Even before the pandemic, the swift digital transformation had driven the demand for all kinds of mobile and computer software and applications. As a result, IT companies are using the low-code development technology to cut their software development time and cost, by engaging citizen developers.



Most users have deployed low-code development platforms over the cloud as this mode offers increased scalability, 24/7 data access, and reduced IT expenditure.



In the coming years, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will become quite important in the low-code development platform market as the proposition of reduced expenses and quicker app delivery provided by this technology makes it ideal for smaller companies with limited finances.



The IT sector has been the largest user of this technology till now as it creates most of the software and applications for computers and mobile phones. Hence, such companies have widely adopted these solutions to optimize their productivity and reduce their reliance on expensive resources.



In the future, the demand for services, such as low-code development platform integration and deployment, training, consultation, and upgradations, will increase faster than for the solutions themselves.



In the years to come, Asia-Pacific (APAC) will be the fastest-growing low-code development platform market on account of the increasing focus of governments on digital transformation, burgeoning smartphone and internet penetration, and expanding IT sector. Moreover, a lot of North American and European companies outsource application and software development to those based in APAC, which is driving the usage of this technology.



The major companies in the low-code development platform market are Appian Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Oracle Corporation, MatsSoft Limited, ServiceNow Inc., AgilePoint Inc., Caspio Inc., Outsystems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Lansa Inc., Mendix Technology B.V., QuickBase Inc., Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., and Temenos Headquarters SA. They are engaging in product launches and partnerships to consolidate their position and gain higher revenue.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191011/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________