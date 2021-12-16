Global FinTech Investment Market Outlook, 2025 - Featuring Key Players Berkshire Hathaway, Facebook, KPMG Int'l, and ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co Amongst Others

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global FinTech Investment Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fintech investment market is poised to grow by $54.56 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the disintermediation of banking services and easy access to technology. The study identifies big data and artificial intelligence as one of the prime reasons driving the fintech investment market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Investment Area

Digital Payments

Insurance

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fintech investment market vendors that include:

Ant Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Avant LLC

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc

KPMG International Ltd.

Oscar Insurance Corp.

SoftBank Group Corp.

Wealthfront Corp.

ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co. Ltd.

Also, the fintech investment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnfshp