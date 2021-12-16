The global plant-based protein market value is predicted to rise to $26,721.3 million by 2030, at a 9.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2030

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plant-Based Protein Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191001/?utm_source=GNW

The key factor behind the rising demand for such products is the increasing shift away from animal proteins, both on ethical and biological grounds. For instance, lactose intolerance is a common health issue affecting millions of people around the world, which is why they do not consume milk or anything made from it. Then, there is the question of ‘animal rights’, which has made many people shun meat and go for plant-based alternatives.



Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated this shift, as people are now more concerned for their health. For instance, the Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA) and the Good Food Institute (GFI) recorded a 27% increase in the retail sales of plant-based food products in the U.S. in 2020. This has been aided by the increasing production of such goods by established food and beverage companies, as well as startups, backed by significant investments.



Most plant-based protein products are made from soybean due to its excellent percentage of proteins, fats, and fiber.



Food will continue being the larger application area in the plant-based protein market in the coming years because of the rising demand for vegan food and changing lifestyles.



Due to the surging awareness on the fewer health risks to vegetarians, healthier food products, including those made from plants, are trending around the world.



The increase in people’s spending power is also fueling the sale of plant-based protein products, as being ultra-processed, they are generally expensive.



North America has been the largest plant-based protein market in the past.



The market has a fragmented nature, which is why it is witnessing a large number of strategic activities.



The consumption of such products is expected to increase the fastest in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the coming years. Such eatables now carry the texture and taste of products made from animal sources, which is why even the vegetarians and vegans in the region are trying them out. Apart from soy, protein products made from peas, as well as ‘lab-grown’ meats, are gaining popularity among the huge consumer base here.



Major players in the plant-based protein market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Ltd., Cargill Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Kerry Group PLC, Glanbia PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Emsland Group, BENEO GmbH, Ingredion Inc., and AGT Food and Ingredients. They are regularly engaging in mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and facility expansions to consolidate their position.

