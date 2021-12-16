Diacore Purchase an Exceptional 32.32 Carats Pink Rough Diamond

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diacore is pleased to announce the purchase of an exceptional 32.32 carats pink rough diamond for $13.8 million. The diamond has originated from the Williamson mine in Tanzania.

Diacore, specialists in the design and craftsmanship of rare coloured diamonds, has added this incredible gem to its portfolio of exceptional diamonds.

The rare pink diamond will be analysed, designed and cut by the company's highly experienced team to unlock its magnificent hidden beauty.

Nir Livnat, Chairman of Diacore, commented, "This rare masterpiece of nature is a natural fit to our unique offering as cutters and marketeers of special diamonds. Looking forward to work with the team on a stellar one-of-a-kind gem."

About Diacore

Diacore, a multinational diamond company, has diversified interests in the diamond industry providing rough and polished diamonds to customers around the world. The company has manufacturing facilities in Botswana, South Africa, Namibia and New York and has established its leadership in crafting rare, exceptional diamonds as well as unique high-end jewelry.

Diacor Group has created some of the world's most famous diamonds the 203.04 carats, De Beers Millennium Star and the magnificent Pink Star - 59.60 carats, flawless fancy vivid pink diamond.

The company formed a joint venture with Sotheby's in 2005, offering exceptional natural diamonds online and diamond jewellery at its boutique store, Sotheby's Diamonds, in London.

Diacore is the proud sponsor of the Gaborone Diacore Marathon and supports local communities in Southern Africa.

www.diacore.com

info@diacore.com

