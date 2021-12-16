The global Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market size is estimated to be USD 12.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2021 and 2026

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market by Type, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778651/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, growing industrialization resulting from population explosion is expected to leverage new growth opportunities for chemical manufacturers in the industrial wastewater market.



Biocides & Disinfectants is projected to be the largest segment by type in Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market

Based on type, biocides & disinfectants is estimated to be the largest type of industrial wastewater treatment during the forecast period.The demand for biocides and disinfectants is comparatively higher owing to their high requirement in wastewater treatment applications of all the major end-use industries considered in the study.



Biocides are directly related to human physiology and have the ability to neutralize diseases causing microbes. Moreover, the increasing environmental regulations have fueled the demand for biocides and disinfectants in the industrial wastewater treatment market.



Power generation is projected to be the largest segment by End-use industry in Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market

Power generation is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry segment in the industrial wastewater treatment market during the forecast period.The rapidly growing population and urbanization along with changing lifestyle have resulted in increasing per capita power consumption.



It has fueled the demand for the electricity across the globe, which in turn has increased the demand for the water treatment chemicals in the power generation industry. Moreover, the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) mandate in power generation industry plays a major role in enhancing wastewater treatment chemical consumption in this industry.



North America accounts for the largest share in Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market by region

North America was the largest Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market in 2020.The industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market in North America still has certain advantages over other regions such as cost-efficient processes for chemical water treatment, rising population, and increasing awareness among people for clean water.



The major end users of industrial wastewater treatment chemicals in North America are power, pharmaceuticals, municipal, pulp & paper, food & beverage, oil & gas, and refineries sectors.The US dominates the industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market in North America in terms of value and volume.



Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals are mainly used for mining, food & beverage, and energy industries. Oil & gas and power are some of the most vital end users in the US and Canada.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and sub segments and information gathered through secondary research.



The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 30%, Director level – 20%, and Others* – 50%

• By Region – North America– 30%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 25%, South America– 10%, and Middle East & Africa- 15%

Notes: Others include sales, marketing, and product managers.



Tier 1: >USD 1 Billion; Tier 2: USD 500 million–1 Billion; and Tier 3:

The companies profiled in this market research report include are BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Suez SA (France), Veolia Group (France), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Thermax Limited (India), Baker Hughes Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Dow Inc. (US), SNF Floerger (France), and others.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region.The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, new product developments, acquisition and recent developments associated with the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of market sizes for the overall market and subsegments across verticals and regions.

2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders understand the major competitors and gain insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes expansions, new product developments, and joint ventures.

4. The report includes the COVID-19 impact on the Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778651/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________