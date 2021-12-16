Worldwide Pharmacy Automation System Industry to 2026 - Rising Demand for Specialty Drug Prescription Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Automation System Market Research Report by Product, Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pharmacy Automation System Market size was estimated at USD 3,440.51 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 3,855.03 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.38% reaching USD 6,932.84 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Pharmacy Automation System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Carousel Storage, IV Pharmacy, Medication Dispensing Cabinets, Packaging & Labelling Machines, Robotic Dispensing Machines, and Tablet Splitters.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Drug Dispensing & Packaging, Drug Storage, and Inventory Management.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Clinic Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Mail Order Pharmacies, Pharmaceutical SMEs, and Retail Pharmacy Stores.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pharmacy Automation System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Pharmacy Automation System Market, including AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Arxium Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Capsa Healthcare, CareFusion Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Emagin Corporation, Health Robotics SRL, Kirby Lester, KUKA AG, McKesson Corporation, Omnicell Inc, Parata Systems, RxSafe, LLC, ScriptPro LLC, Scriptpro LLC, Swisslog Holdings AG, Talyst, LLC, and Yuyama Co., Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pharmacy Automation System Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Pharmacy Automation System Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Pharmacy Automation System Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pharmacy Automation System Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pharmacy Automation System Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Pharmacy Automation System Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Pharmacy Automation System Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Growing need to minimize medical errors and improving efficiency

5.2.2. Technological advancements in automation systems

5.2.3. Decentralization of pharmacies

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Requirement of high capital investment and stringent government regulations

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Increasing mergers & agreements among various companies for product improvements

5.4.2. Rising demand for specialty drug prescription

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Redundancy in adoption in developing and underdeveloped economies



6. Pharmacy Automation System Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Carousel Storage

6.3. IV Pharmacy

6.4. Medication Dispensing Cabinets

6.5. Packaging & Labelling Machines

6.6. Robotic Dispensing Machines

6.7. Tablet Splitters



7. Pharmacy Automation System Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Drug Dispensing & Packaging

7.3. Drug Storage

7.4. Inventory Management



8. Pharmacy Automation System Market, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Clinic Pharmacies

8.3. Hospital Pharmacies

8.4. Mail Order Pharmacies

8.5. Pharmaceutical SMEs

8.6. Retail Pharmacy Stores



9. Americas Pharmacy Automation System Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Pharmacy Automation System Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pharmacy Automation System Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. AmerisourceBergen Corporation

13.2. Arxium Inc.

13.3. Baxter International Inc.

13.4. Becton, Dickinson, and Company

13.5. Capsa Healthcare

13.6. CareFusion Corporation

13.7. Cerner Corporation

13.8. Emagin Corporation

13.9. Health Robotics SRL

13.10. Kirby Lester

13.11. KUKA AG

13.12. McKesson Corporation

13.13. Omnicell Inc.

13.14. Parata Systems

13.15. RxSafe, LLC

13.16. ScriptPro LLC

13.17. Scriptpro LLC

13.18. Swisslog Holdings AG

13.19. Talyst, LLC

13.20. Yuyama Co., Ltd.



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/637ch6