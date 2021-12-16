The global automation testing market is expected to grow from USD 20.7 billion in 2021 to USD 49.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.2%

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automation Testing Market by Component, Endpoint Interface, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377128/?utm_source=GNW

It helps in avoiding human errors.



Manual errors may occur while performing repetitive tasks, whereas automated testing programs help in avoiding these mistakes.Automated testing also provide a provision for accurately storing test results.



The results can be automatically fed into databases and provide useful statistical information about how the software development process is progressing.The biggest benefit of automated testing is that it is easy to run tests quickly, allowing larger test coverage across environments and larger code coverage during the testing phase.



Moreover, a survey conducted under World Quality Report 2021-2022 also denotes that 45% of the organization’s budget was used for hardware and infrastructure, and 32% on tools, with the remaining going to human resources. The test automation space has grown from the simple automation of test activities to the automation of test data and test environments.

• By Component, the services to record a larger market share during the forecast period



In the Automation Testing market by Component, the services segment is expected to record a larger market share during the forecast period.Services are offered under seven types: advisory and consulting, planning and development, support and maintenance, documentation and training, implementation, management, and other services.



The other services consist of ROI analysis, framework, service virtualization, and assessment services.These services enhance enterprises’ SDLC.



The advisory and consulting services help to enhance automated testing tools and infrastructure across the product delivery life cycle.Automation testing services are largely offered to the developers, end users, and organizations.



Managed services help enterprises to outsource the responsibility for maintaining and anticipating the need of processes and functions to improve operations and reduce expenses.



By Dynamic Testing, the functional testing segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

In the Automation Testing market by Dynamic Testing, the functional testing segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period.Functional testing is executed to check that all the software features meet the functional specifications, and it is performed by executing the functional test cases.



Functional testing provides input, verifies the output, and compares the actual and expected results.The main aim of functional testing is to make sure that a system works as intended by validating the results.



Functional testing is a type of black-box testing.There are mainly two techniques used to perform functionality testing, namely, based on requirements and based on business scenarios.



In testing based on requirements, all the functional requirements are considered as a base for conducting the tests. Whereas in testing based on business scenario information about how the system will be perceived from a business process perspective is considered to perform the tests.

• By Verticals, the BFSI segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period



By Verticals, BFSI is expected to hold the larger market size.BFSI is the banking, financial services, and insurance sector.



It represents a major portion of the world economy comprising all Banking, Insurance, and Non-Banking Financial Institutions.The latter is known as the NBFCs.



The BFSI industry largely refers to financial service firms such as Broking and Asset Management.The digital transformation efforts in the vertical are particularly focused on improvising customer experience, which can be further catered through automation of QA and testing.



Several organizations are experimenting with analytics, AI, and ML to optimize the automation of QA and test activities. The need to automate redundant tasks and give control to the end customers is expected to drive the market over the next few years. The major focus is on quick automation, auto decisioning, data security, instant scalability. The recent trends of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), AI, and ML, and their use in software testing drive the demand for automation testing.

• By Region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global automation testing market during the forecast period.APAC is the most promising region as it has major economies, such as Australia, Japan, Singapore, China, New Zealand, and Hong Kong, which offer significant growth opportunities for automation testing vendors.



This region comprises major economies like India, and China which has a very large customer base.The governments are taking initiatives for rapid adoption of new technologies like AI and ML, automation, IoT, mobile and web-based applications, cloud-based services, and other technologies.



Due to the adoption of remote work culture by organizations, there is an ever-increasing need for cloud-based solutions and IoT devices to minimize the effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to drive the growth of the automation testing market in the region. The increasing government initiatives, growing requirements for quick computing, virtualized environments, analytics, security, digitalization, and high-volume networking, and rising overall internet speed and responsiveness are the major factors driving the automation testing market growth in this region.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors– 25%, Others*–40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW** – 5%

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the Automation Testing market. Key and innovative vendors in the Automation Testing market include Accenture (Ireland), AFour Technologies (US), Applitools (US), Astegic (US), Broadcom (US), Capgemini (France), Cigniti Technologies (India), Codoid (India), Cygnet Infotech (India), froglogic (Germany), IBM (US), Infostrecth (US), Invensis (India), Keysight Technologies (US), Micro Focus (UK), Microsoft (US), Mobisoft Infotech (US), Parasoft (US), ProdPerfect (US), QA Mentor (US), QA Source (US), QualityKiosk Technologies (India), Ranorex (Austria), Sauce Labs (US), Smartbear Software (US), Testim.io (US), Thinksys (US), Tricentis (US), Worksoft (US).



Research Coverage

The Automation Testing Market is segmented into component, testing type, dynamic testing, services, endpoint interface, organization size, verticals and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the Automation Testing Market.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall automation testing market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

