The global peripheral vascular devices market size is projected to reach USD 13.4billion by 2026 from USD 10.3billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2026

Hemodynamic flow alteration devices in the product segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the peripheral vascular devices market is segmented into angioplasty balloon, angioplasty stent, catheters, endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, inferior vena cava filters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, other peripheral vascular devices.The Embolic Protection Devices segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The major factors contributing to the growth of this market are increasing investments in new technology development and the growing number of regulatory approvals for these devices, and venture capital funding for the development of advanced EPDs.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the peripheral vascular devices market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The market in Asia Pacificisprojected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising geriatric population, increasing awareness among surgeons about the benefits of minimally invasive surgeries, and the rising patient population base for target diseases in several APAC countries.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%), Tier 2(44%), and Tier 3 (24%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)

• By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), AsiaPacific(20%), and Rest of the World(12%)



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Medtronic (Ireland)

• Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

• Abbott (US)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Terumo Corporation (Japan)

• Cardinal Health (US)

• B. Braun Melsungen AG (US)

• Merit Medical Systems (US)

• Penumbra, Inc.(US)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.( Netherlands)

• iVascular S.L.U (Spain)

• Biosensors International Group Ltd. (Singapore)

• BIOTRONIK (Germany)

• AMG International GmbH (US)

• ENDOCOR GmbH (Germany)

• Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Alvimedica (Turkey)

• Cardionovum GMBH (Germany)

• SMT (India)

• Medinol Ltd. (Israel)

• Andramed GMBH (Germany)

• Cook (US)

• Rex Medical (US)

• Degania Silicone Ltd. (Israel)

• BrosMed Medical (China)



Research Coverage:

This report studies the peripheral vascular devicesmarket based on product,and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarketswith respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total peripheral vascular devices market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.







Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on peripheral vascular devices productsoffered by the top 25players in the peripheral vascular devices market. The reportanalyzes theperipheral vascular devices market by product,and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devicesacross key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the peripheral vascular devices market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the peripheral vascular devices market

