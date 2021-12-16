Global Fertility Testing Market Report 2021-2026: Opportunities in Combined Testing Kit for Pregnancy and Ovulation & Emerging Nations to Offer New Growth Avenues

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fertility Testing Market (2021-2026) by Application, Mode of Purchase, Product, End-User & Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fertility Testing Market is estimated to be USD 280.25 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 416.37 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.24%.

Market Dynamics

Both men and women undertake fertility testing to assess their fertility and various conditions associated with it. Both men and women experience fertility problems at equal rates, but women are considered more concerned about fertility testing.

The key factors impacting the Global Fertility Testing Market are declining fertility rates across the globe, increasing awareness about fertility testing, the introduction of advanced and easy-to-use fertility monitors with high accuracy, increasing first-time pregnancy age in women.

However, the high price associated with ovulation monitors and lesser precision to confirm ovulation is some of the factors that may hinder the market growth.

Market Segmentation

  • By Application, the market is classified into Male and Female Fertility Testing.
  • By Mode of Purchase, the market is classified into Prescription Based Products, OTC-Based Products, and Online Products.
  • By Product, the market is classified into Ovulation Prediction Kits, Fertility Monitoring Devices, and Male Fertility Testing Products.
  • By End User, the market is classified into Home Care settings, Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics & Fertility Center.
  • By Geography, North America is expected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Fertility Focus announces the launch of OvuFirst Skin-Worn Sensor to add support for women starting on their journey to pregnancy. - 7th June 2021

Legacy, the premier digital fertility clinic for men, announced USD 10M in Series A fundraising led by FirstMark Capital. - 14th April 2021

Ava Announces launch of First Clinical Trial evaluating the effectiveness of its Fertility Tracking Sensor Bracelet in Real-time, pre-symptomatic Detection of COVID-19. - 23rd March 2021

Market Influencers

Drivers

  • Declining Fertility Rate Among Men and Women
  • Increasing Awareness About Fertility Testing
  • Increasing First-Time Pregnancy Age in Women

Restraints

  • High Price Associated with Fertility Testing Monitors
  • Lesser Precision of Ovulation Prediction Kits

Opportunities

  • Combined Testing Kit for Pregnancy and Ovulation
  • Emerging Nations to Offer New Growth Avenues

Challenges

  • Malfunctioning of Urine-Based Ovulation Monitors

Some of the companies covered in this report are

  • Swiss Precision Diagnostics
  • Church & Dwight
  • Prestige Consumer Healthcare
  • BioZhena
  • Fairhaven Health
  • Fertility Focus
  • Geratherm Medical
  • Hilin Life Products
  • UEBE Medical
  • AdvaCare Pharma
  • AVA
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Valley Electronics
  • Sensiia
  • Mira Care
  • AccuQuik
  • Alere Inc.
  • BabyStart
  • SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH
  • Taidoc Technology Corporation

