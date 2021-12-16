Global Fertility Testing Market Report 2021-2026: Opportunities in Combined Testing Kit for Pregnancy and Ovulation & Emerging Nations to Offer New Growth Avenues

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fertility Testing Market (2021-2026) by Application, Mode of Purchase, Product, End-User & Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fertility Testing Market is estimated to be USD 280.25 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 416.37 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.24%.



Market Dynamics

Both men and women undertake fertility testing to assess their fertility and various conditions associated with it. Both men and women experience fertility problems at equal rates, but women are considered more concerned about fertility testing.

The key factors impacting the Global Fertility Testing Market are declining fertility rates across the globe, increasing awareness about fertility testing, the introduction of advanced and easy-to-use fertility monitors with high accuracy, increasing first-time pregnancy age in women.



However, the high price associated with ovulation monitors and lesser precision to confirm ovulation is some of the factors that may hinder the market growth.



Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into Male and Female Fertility Testing.

By Mode of Purchase, the market is classified into Prescription Based Products, OTC-Based Products, and Online Products.

By Product, the market is classified into Ovulation Prediction Kits, Fertility Monitoring Devices, and Male Fertility Testing Products.

By End User, the market is classified into Home Care settings, Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics & Fertility Center.

By Geography, North America is expected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Fertility Focus announces the launch of OvuFirst Skin-Worn Sensor to add support for women starting on their journey to pregnancy. - 7th June 2021

Legacy, the premier digital fertility clinic for men, announced USD 10M in Series A fundraising led by FirstMark Capital. - 14th April 2021

Ava Announces launch of First Clinical Trial evaluating the effectiveness of its Fertility Tracking Sensor Bracelet in Real-time, pre-symptomatic Detection of COVID-19. - 23rd March 2021

Market Influencers

Drivers

Declining Fertility Rate Among Men and Women

Increasing Awareness About Fertility Testing

Increasing First-Time Pregnancy Age in Women

Restraints

High Price Associated with Fertility Testing Monitors

Lesser Precision of Ovulation Prediction Kits

Opportunities

Combined Testing Kit for Pregnancy and Ovulation

Emerging Nations to Offer New Growth Avenues

Challenges

Malfunctioning of Urine-Based Ovulation Monitors

Some of the companies covered in this report are

Swiss Precision Diagnostics

Church & Dwight

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

BioZhena

Fairhaven Health

Fertility Focus

Geratherm Medical

Hilin Life Products

UEBE Medical

AdvaCare Pharma

AVA

Quidel Corporation

Valley Electronics

Sensiia

Mira Care

AccuQuik

Alere Inc.

BabyStart

SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

Taidoc Technology Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sy76ad