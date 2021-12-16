New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dairy Testing Market by Type, Technology, Product And by Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05134419/?utm_source=GNW

In most developing countries, the milk sector is usually unorganized. Most of the milk is produced by small farms and cattle holders. In India, around 50% of the milk produced is consumed on-farm. In the last three decades, milk production worldwide has increased by more than 59%.



The milk and milk powder segment is projected to be the largest segment in the dairy testing market by product during the forecast period.

Milk constitutes a significant part of the diet for a high proportion of the global population even though there is an increasing trend towards a dairy-free or vegan diet.However, adulteration, poor hygiene during storage, faulty supply chains, and contaminated equipment lead to milk contamination, which can cause serious health problems on consumption.



Milk powder is one of the most popular dairy products due to its long shelf life; it is used in a wide variety of dairy products such as ice cream, cheese and evaporated milk.Made with the help of spray-drying, milk powder is the best solution in the absence of refrigeration facilities. Perishable raw milk is converted to its dried form to create a product with greater shelf-life.

The Chromatography & Spectroscopy segment is the dominant one in the rapid testing technology segment of dairy testing.



The most widely used chromatography & spectrometry testing technologies include HPLC, GC

(gas chromatography), LC, MS (mass spectrometry), and LC-MS/MS. These methods are used for the detection of almost all targets to be tested, including pathogens, food allergens, pesticide residues, mycotoxins, heavy metals, and veterinary drug residues. Chromatography also allows companies to analyze the product for various nutrients like proteins, vitamins, and preservatives. This enables proper nutritional testing of the product, and ensures that details on labels are accurate and comply with all government regulations.



Europe is estimated to account for the largest market share.

Currently, the Europe region is the dominating market for dairy testing; it is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing market in the coming years, as well.Food products found to contain illegal pesticides or excessive amounts of other residues are withdrawn from the European market.



Allergen labeling mandates are also very strict and require allergens to be clearly identified in food products.



