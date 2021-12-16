New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Imaging Market by Product, Therapeutic Area, Animal, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04855266/?utm_source=GNW



The increasing development of portable and battery-powered imaging instruments for point-of-care services, growing consolidation among veterinary practitioners, and the growing size of veterinary businesses in the veterinary imaging market are the leading trends in this market. The veterinary imaging market is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 1.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0%. In this report, the veterinary imaging market is segmented based on product, animal type, therapeutic area, end user, and region.



The growth of the global veterinary imaging market during the forecast period is mainly driven by the increasing animal healthcare spending and growing pet insurance purchase, growing companion animals market, the increasing number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed regions, and the increasing launch of advanced products.Emerging markets, such as India and China, and growing companion animal ownership in the APAC region are also factors expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the veterinary imaging market.



On the other hand, lack of animal healthcare awareness, a severe shortage of skilled veterinarians, and the high cost of imaging instruments in emerging countries are factors expected to restrain the overall market growth, to a certain extent, during the forecast period.



Based on product, the veterinary imaging instruments segment holds the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on product, the veterinary imaging market is segmented into instruments, reagents, and software.In 2020, the instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the high cost of imaging instruments and the increasing adoption of imaging modalities for disease diagnosis in the treatment of companion animals and livestock.



Veterinary imaging instruments include radiography (X-ray) imaging systems, ultrasound imaging systems, computed tomography imaging systems, magnetic resonance imaging systems, video endoscopy imaging systems, and other imaging systems.



Based on the therapeutic area, the orthopedics & traumatology segment holds the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the therapeutic area, the veterinary imaging market is categorized into orthopedics & traumatology, obstetrics and gynecology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, dentistry, and other therapeutic areas.In 2020, the orthopedics & traumatology segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the increasing incidence of bone injuries and the rising prevalence of arthritis and lameness disease.



Based on animal type, the small companion animal segment holds the largest share during the forecast period

Based on animal type, the veterinary imaging market is segmented into small companion animals, large animals, and other animals.The small companion animal segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of companion animals, rising animal healthcare expenditure, growing demand for pet insurance in developed countries, and the increasing incidence of disease outbreaks in companion animals.



Based on end user, the Veterinary clinics and diagnostic centers segment holds the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the veterinary imaging market is segmented into veterinary clinics & diagnostic centers and veterinary hospitals & academic institutions.Veterinary clinics and diagnostic centers accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of veterinarians and the growing number of private clinical practices across the globe.



APAC is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in 2020

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing pet adoption, increasing awareness about animal health, and growing per capita animal health expenditure, especially in India and China, are contributing to the growth of the APAC veterinary imaging market.



Key players in the veterinary imaging market

The prominent players in the veterinary imaging market are GE Healthcare (US), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), Carestream Health (US), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Canon Inc. (Japan), Heska Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), E.I. Medical Imaging (US), IMV imaging (UK), SEDECAL (Spain). Other players in the veterinary imaging market are Clarius Mobile Health (Canada), Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co. Ltd. (China), DRAMI?SKI S.A. (Poland), Epica Animal Health (US), and ClearVet Digital Radiography Systems (US), MinXray Inc. (US), Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging (UK), Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd (China), Sonoscape Medical Corp. (China), and Reproscan (US).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04855266/?utm_source=GNW



