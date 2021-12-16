Ginga Finance (GIN) Announces the List on Hotbit

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- $GIN, the native token of Ginga Finance, is listing on Hotbit, supporting the trading of the GIN/USDT pair. The deposit function of $GIN on Hotbit was activated on December 8, 2021, at 05:00 AM UTC. Trading began on December 8, 2021, at 07:00 AM UTC.



Hotbit is one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, with over one million traders from more than 170 countries.

GINGA Transfer Details

All on-chain transfers to Hotbit, the $GIN's smart contract mechanism states, will attract an eight percent fee on deposits.

Depositors will receive slightly lower $GIN tokens on their Hotbit accounts, factoring in on-chain fees.

On withdrawal, users will receive their $GIN token amount less the Hotbit trading fees and the eight percent on-chain fees charged by the token's smart contract.

$GIN is also available on PancakeSwap DEX, where it is paired with $BNB. New users will need to download MetaMask wallet to their desktop or mobile, install, set up, then connect to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

$BNB can be purchased from Binance or any other exchanges, then transferred to your newly created MetaMask wallet. From PancakeSwap DEX, the user can then swap $BNB for $GIN tokens.

About Ginga Finance

Ginga Finance is a combination of the unique properties from decentralization cryptocurrency and manga. Originally, Ginga--the shooting star "GIN", a ticker symbol adopted by Ginga Finance, was a popular manga series published weekly by Shueisha from 1983 to 1987 in Japan. Ginga received the 1987 Shogakukan Manga Award for best shōnen series and was licensed by Manga Planet in 2020 in North America.

Ginga Finance Features and Tokenomics

Ginga Finance is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) project with instant rewards and real-world use cases, including 6% $BUSD reflection, a $BNB Mixer, The Fastest Dog, and various other features.

There is only a total supply of 1 Billion $GIN tokens of which 100 Million was already burnt before launch.

Smart contract transactions are taxed at 8%. Of which 6% of every buy/sell transaction is distributed as a reward to holders every hour in $BUSD. To qualify, holders need to hold a minimum of 250,000 $GIN tokens in their wallet. $BUSD is a stablecoin that's pegged to the value of the US Dollars. 1% is allocated to the Marketing wallet and the other 1% is added automatically to the Liquidity pool in PancakeSwap.

The Mixer is a utility that breaks the link between the source wallet address and the destination wallet address hence preserving your Blockchain privacy. Fees collected from the use of The Mixer is for buying back and burning $GIN tokens thus reducing scarcity. The burning of $GIN tokens is expected to drive the prices of $GIN higher gradually.

There are over 3,000 $GIN holders at the time of this writing. There are plans in the Road Map to build the Telegram community to over 20k users and also release an NFT collection in Q1 2022. Ginga Finance has produced a rap song and published it on YouTube.

Media contacts

Brand: Ginga Finance

E-mail: info@ginga.finance

Website: https://ginga.finance

Telegram: http://t.me/gingafinance

YouTube: https://youtu.be/RKHI88ygQew

Contract Address: 0x2C77778C189AbAe5951AAB1100CeBd99A42307c5

SOURCE: Ginga Finance