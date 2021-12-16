Scatec met with HE President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt to discuss major plans for green energy development and signed an MOU to develop a green ammonia facility in the SCZone

Oslo, 16 December 2021: Building on Scatec’s strong renewables position in Egypt and the recently announced plan for a 100 MW green hydrogen plant in Egypt, Scatec CEO, Raymond Carlsen, (OSE: SCATC) met yesterday with HE President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, to discuss plans for large scale seawater desalination, hydrogen and ammonia production based on renewable power in the country.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Dr. Mohamed Shaker, CEO of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt, Mr Ayman Soliman and the Norwegian Ambassador, Hilde Klemetsdal, and is proof of Egypt’s great ambitions to develop a range of green energy projects, and Scatec’s intention to take an important role in these projects as the largest renewable energy producer in the country.

"It was a great honour to meet with HE President El-Sisi, where he shared the government’s ambition to develop Egypt into a renewable hub for the region. Power from solar and wind, green hydrogen, green ammonia and water desalination are all key components of this plan and Scatec is well positioned to take part in it. We are impressed by the strong commitment shown by the country’s leadership, which bodes well for the future of renewable energy and its applications in Egypt", says CEO Raymond Carlsen.

Supported by the government’s ambitions, Scatec is now exploring opportunities for large scale green seawater desalination plants with local partners, to secure the fresh water supply in Egypt.

Scatec has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) to study the development of a new green ammonia manufacturing facility, fuelled by green hydrogen produced from renewable power, mainly for export.

“We are excited to announce our participation in the development of a largescale green ammonia manufacturing facility in the SCZone, which is a key milestone in the implementation of Scatec’s Power-to-X strategy. We are very proud to be partnering again with the Egyptian government to turn Egypt into a green ammonia hub for export, leveraging the Suez Canal strategic location and the support of the country’s leadership for green initiatives”, commented CEO Raymond Carlsen.

Eng. Yehia Zaki, Chairman of the General Authority for the SCZone, commented: “The SCZone welcomes the opportunity to host the project at its prominent industrial areas and vital seaport, as a significant, integrated project in one of the most substantial sectors capturing the world’s attention at the moment”.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. Scatec has more than 3.5 GW in operation and under construction on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on Linkedin.