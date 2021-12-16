Global Adaptive Optics Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Technology, Application and Region

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adaptive Optics Market Research Report by Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Adaptive Optics Market size was estimated at USD 604.18 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 809.78 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.36% reaching USD 3,555.66 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Adaptive Optics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the market was studied across Control System, Wavefront Modulator, and Wavefront Sensor.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Astronomy, Biomedical, Communication, Consumer, Industrial & Manufacturing, and Military & Defense.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Adaptive Optics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Adaptive Optics Market, including Abberior Instruments GmbH, Adaptica S.R.L, ALPAO, SAS, Ciena Corporation, Edmund Optics Inc, Flexible Optical B.V., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, HOLOEYE Photonics AG, Imagine Optic SA, Iris AO, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Opsydia Limited, Panda Security, S.L.U., PHASICS CORP., Thorlabs, Inc., and Trex Enterprises Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Adaptive Optics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Adaptive Optics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Adaptive Optics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Adaptive Optics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Adaptive Optics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Adaptive Optics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Adaptive Optics Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rising adoption adaptive driver-assistance systems

5.2.2. Increasing use of adaptive optics in ophthalmology and retinal imaging

5.2.3. Growing prevalence of retinal degeneration diseases

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High cost of these adaptive optics products

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Gaining demand as an option for improving the performance of optical systems

5.4.2. Development of advanced adaptive optics devices

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Technical complexity in construction of adaptive optics



6. Adaptive Optics Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Control System

6.3. Wavefront Modulator

6.4. Wavefront Sensor



7. Adaptive Optics Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Astronomy

7.3. Biomedical

7.4. Communication

7.5. Consumer

7.6. Industrial & Manufacturing

7.7. Military & Defense



8. Americas Adaptive Optics Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Adaptive Optics Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Adaptive Optics Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Abberior Instruments GmbH

12.2. Adaptica S.R.L

12.3. ALPAO, SAS

12.4. Ciena Corporation

12.5. Edmund Optics Inc.

12.6. Flexible Optical B.V.

12.7. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

12.8. HOLOEYE Photonics AG

12.9. Imagine Optic SA

12.10. Iris AO, Inc.

12.11. Juniper Networks, Inc.

12.12. Opsydia Limited

12.13. Panda Security, S.L.U.

12.14. PHASICS CORP.

12.15. Thorlabs, Inc.

12.16. Trex Enterprises Corporation



13. Appendix

