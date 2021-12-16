Outlook on the Construction Equipment Market in Singapore to 2027

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Singapore construction equipment market size will be valued at USD 444.2 million by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.36% by volume during 2021-2027



Market Insights

In Singapore, the rental business is gaining high traction. With the rise in construction activities, most end users prefer rental equipment due to its cost-efficient option.

The demand for large excavators is expected to rise across Singapore. Vendors such as Hitachi, Komatsu, and Kobelco are expected to go with the trend and launch a large excavator segment in the country.

The government of Singapore is planning for various infrastructure projects in healthcare redevelopment and transport infrastructure. This initiative will raise the demand for the construction equipment market in Singapore.

The shift towards intelligent systems driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking, and sustainability to create an innovative construction equipment market in Singapore. The government in the country plans to improve manufacturing productivity by 50% in 2030. The government has set up Global Innovation Alliance that is allowing local technology and manufacturing companies to collaborate with global manufacturers and enhance productivity through technology collaboration in Singapore. Construction machinery is creating huge demand especially in construction activities across the country.



Key Highlights

Investments from developed nations, favorable government policies and FDIs, and anticipated industrial advancement will contribute the highest share in the Singapore construction machinery equipment market.

The surge in infrastructural projects and the steep growth in the manufacturing sectors will drive the demand for construction equipment such as excavators, cranes, and Forklifts in the Singapore market.

In Singapore, one of the major players, Caterpillar, launched its new next-generation large excavator to boost its growth in the country.

The report considers the present scenario of the Singapore construction equipment market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the construction equipment market.



Segmentation Analysis

The road construction project in Singapore is rapidly growing and is expected to reach USD 35 million by 2027.

In the country, several housing and commercial building projects are planned. Thereby, the construction industry is expected to grow heaving in the future.

Market Segmentation by Type

Earth Moving Equipment

Excavator

Backhoe

Loader

Motor Grader

Other Earth Moving Equipment

Road Construction Equipment

Asphalt Paver

Road Roller

Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift and Telescopic Handler

Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc.)

Market Segmentation by Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Vendor Landscape

XCMG has integrated technological innovations and development to create a series of products in Singapore construction equipment manufacturing.

Volvo construction equipment market has partnered and collaborated with other leading companies to capitalize on industrial & construction equipment demand.

Kobelco has a significant technological capability backed by access to several manufacturing plants and subsidiaries to boost their Singapore construction equipment industry growth.

Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

XCMG

Sany

Volvo Construction Equipment

Kobelco

Doosan

Liebherr

Zoomlion

Terex Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

Hitachi

Sumitomo

Liugong

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Kato Works

Distributor Profiles

Tristan

Tiong Lee Haut Machinery & Construction Pte Ltd.

Tiong Woon

SIA & YEO Heavy Equipment

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the Singapore construction equipment market?

2. What are the latest trends in the Singapore construction equipment manufacturing market?

3. Who are the key players in Singapore's industrial & construction equipment industry?

4. Which market segment holds the highest share of the construction equipment market?

5. What are the applications in the Singapore construction equipment market?



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 - Introduction

Market Snapshot

Executive Summary

Section 2 - The Market Overview

Economic Scenario, FDI, Advantage of Singapore, Key Economic Regions in Singapore,Supply Chain Insight, COVID-19 Impact



Section 3 - Technological Advancements

Advent of new Technology

Section 4 - Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends

Section 5 - Singapore Construction Equipment (Type & Application)

5.1 Singapore Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)

5.1.1. Earth Moving Equipment

5.1.2. Road Construction Equipment

5.1.3. Material Handling Equipment

5.2 Singapore Construction Equipment Market by Application (Volume & Value)



Section 6 - Competitive Landscape

1. Competitive Landscape Overview

2. Company Profile of major Vendors (Liebherr Singapore, Komatsu, Kobelco, Terex Corporation, Caterpillar Singapore, XCMG, SANY, Volvo Construction Equipment Singapore)

3. Other Prominent vendors

4. Distributors Profile



Section 7 - Report Summary

1. Key Insights



Section 8 - Report Scope & Definition

1. Research Methodology

2. Market Definition, Inclusion & Exclusion

