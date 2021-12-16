The agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from an estimated value of USD 10.6 billion in 2021 to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2026

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Bio fungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bio nematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Inoculants, Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04680744/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing trend of organic farming, biotic & abiotic factors affecting plant growth, favorable government regulations, hazards of using chemicals on the living organisms and the environment are the major driving factors affecting the growth of the agricultural biologicals market. Poor knowledge of the application of biologicals, storage issues, and other technological constraints are expected to restrain the growth of the market.



Bionematicides market to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Bionematicides is the fastest-growing trend among the top trends in this market.Nematodes affect plant growth by infesting the root area, and the problem is witnessed throughout the growing season.



Biological controls such as using Paecilomyces lilacinus and Pasteuria nishizawae are being utilized effectively to control nematodes in the US and Europe. It is a severe problem observed in many regions of the world affecting crop production and hence it will gain a significant share of demand among the companies to produce various products in the bionematicides portfolio.



Biocontrols market to be the largest subcategory market among agricultural biologicals during the forecast period.

Biocontrols are estimated to account for the largest share in 2021.There has been an increasing demand for the adoption of biological solutions to chemical pesticides, as the latter is believed to be hazardous to human health and environment.



They are quicker to register and cheaper as compared to chemicals. These biocontrol agents also prove to be cost-effective when added with a limited amount of chemical pesticides in integrated pest management (IPM) systems.



In the biostimulants market, Europe is estimated to be the largest market in 2021.

Europe is an advanced country in terms of the adoption of cutting-edge technology.Greenhouse cultivation is widely practiced in large acres of land.



Therefore, factors such as demand for high-value crops, shift towards organic products, awareness of harmful effects of chemical-based farming, and the need to preserve the soil nutrients exhibited significant growth in many European regions such as Germany, France, Spain, and the UK, are expected to propel the biostimulants market in Europe.

The top trends in the agricultural biologicals market are segmented market-wise, with a detailed analysis of each market by studying the individual competitive landscapes.



Breakdown of the profile of primary participants is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25 %, Tier 2 – 34%, and Tier 3 – 41%

• By Designation: C-level – 37%, D-level – 25%, and Others* – 38%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 42%, Europe – 21%, North America – 21%, and RoW – 16%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.



Leading players profiled in this report

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

• Corteva Agriscience (US)

• Marrione Bio Innovation (US)

• UPL (India)

• Isagro S.p.A. (Italy)

• Evogene LTD (Israel)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Vegalab S.A. (US)

• Valent Biosciences (US)

• Stockton Bio-AG (Israel)

• Biolchim S.P.A. (Italy)

• Rizobacter Agentina (Argentina)

• Valagro S.P.A (Itlay)

• Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)

• ITALPOLLINA (Italy)

• HAIFA Group (Israel)

• Lallemand (Canada)

• Seipasa (Spain)

• Certis US LLC (US)



Research Coverage

This report segments the agricultural biologicals market on the basis of key trends. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the agricultural biologicals industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



