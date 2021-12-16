Publicis Sapient Partners With Renowned NFT Auction House Portion to Build Experiences in the Metaverse

New York, NY, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Publicis Sapient, a digital business transformation company, today announced its partnership with Portion, the premier online art marketplace connecting artists and collectors through blockchain technology, enabling members to easily sell, invest and own art and collectibles with complete transparency. Publicis Sapient and Portion will collaborate on two initiatives that will allow Publicis Sapient’s clients to extend their brands into Web 3.0, including the metaverse, and evolve the customer experience.

The metaverse is an interconnected structure of digital and physical products and IP – a platform where individuals can interact within a virtually rendered world. Publicis Sapient and Portion will architect a first-of-its-kind metaverse-based experience that will act as a conduit for legacy channels to expand their brands into this new digital frontier. The collaboration will empower companies to evolve and appeal to a new generation of consumers who have a higher expectation for the user experience, including how transactions are processed, products are tested and digital interactions are recorded.

The first initiative will focus on tackling one of the biggest and most expensive challenges Publicis Sapient’s clients are facing today: identity resolution – or building a cohesive, omnichannel view of a single consumer. This will be achieved by the development of a turnkey platform that allows Publicis Sapient to facilitate the creation and fulfillment of transactions with NFTs of physical products.

The second initiative creates an experience that’s an extension of any brand’s ability to deliver dynamic product experiences in the metaverse, connecting both Web 2.0 and Web 3.0. The metaverse economy is an untapped market where innovators will be able to create ongoing value. Among other endeavors, Portion will be constructing an initiative within the metaverse that will act as a direct channel for brands to expand their sales and service channels.

The NFT market is rapidly expanding. There is a $2 trillion of crypto net worth and investors are looking for new experiences, new technology and new markets. Last quarter alone, $10 billion was transacted in NFTs.

“Portion offers a seamless customer experience that users can trust. As the world becomes increasingly entwined with the digital metaverse, and data takes center stage, this level of trust is paramount between users and organizations,” said AJ Dalal, Publicis Sapient’s GVP, Data Strategy & Consulting, North America Lead. “As a leader in digital transformation, we are continuously evolving and exploring avenues of innovation. We look forward to a long and exciting partnership with Portion and the novel capabilities our collaboration will produce.”

When Portion launched in 2016, concepts like DAOs, token-based metaverses, community owned financial protocols and NFT art were small scale experiments. Today, the platform’s proven technology provides thousands of users with a decentralized marketplace, ensuring complete transparency, verification of authenticity, proof of ownership and frictionless settlements.

“The power of the immutable blockchain technology, which allows the creation of products that are digitally permanent and completely singular, is what makes our platform unique,” said Jason Rosenstein, founder of Portion. “Our engagement with Publicis Sapient gives us a seat at an innovative table to develop these unique experiences that also provide incredible utility to customers. As a team, we are creating two dynamic designs that are readily adoptable for companies, at any stage of their digital transformation, that are looking to become part of the Web 3.0 revolution.”

About Publicis Sapient:

Publicis Sapient is a digital transformation company. We partner global organizations to help them create and sustain competitive advantage in a world that is increasingly digital. We operate through our expert SPEED capabilities: Strategy and Consulting, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data, which combined with our culture of curiosity and deep industry knowledge, enables us to deliver meaningful impact to our clients’ businesses through reimagining the products and experiences their customers truly value. Our agile, data-driven approach equips our clients’ businesses for change, making digital the core of how they think and what they do. Publicis Sapient is the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe

with 20,000 people and over 50 offices worldwide. For more information, visit publicissapient.com

About Portion:

Portion is the 21st Century Auction House for Rare, High-End NFT Art, Music, and Collectibles. Portion connects artists and collectors through blockchain technology to easily sell, invest and own art and collectibles with verified authenticity and tracked provenance. From taking 0% of artists' work to offering 11% royalties on secondary sales, supporting creators is Portion’s mission.

