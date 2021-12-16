Solstice Introduces the Atikokan Gold Project in the Hammond Gold Camp; Enters into Agreements and Stakes Claims to Form District Scale Land Position

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) is pleased to introduce our Atikokan Gold Project in the Hammond Gold Camp (Figure 1) near Atikokan, Ontario. The 225km² project has grown considerably from the original holdings which formed part of the recently acquired royalty and property portfolio (see news release of September 15, 2021). Key highlights are summarized below:



Key Project Highlights

A rare opportunity to control district scale land position in an Archean gold camp

Proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef¹ project and potential future production capacity

Excellent project infrastructure and experienced exploration services

Well positioned for potential new discoveries at reasonable entry costs

Exposure to the growing value of investment into an emerging high-grade camp

Grassroots exploration over large regional structures to begin summer 2022

Company now controls three 100% owned district scale projects in major gold camps, the Meliadine Gold Camp in Nunavut, the Red Lake Gold Camp and the Hammond Gold Camp in Atikokan.



“Our core business plan is to conduct exploration and advance commanding land positions in high potential, low risk jurisdictions in Canada. We identified the Hammond Gold Camp as an emerging gold district because it is has demonstrated prospectivity beyond Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit. In recent years, new discoveries, and data, including our own field-based due diligence in 2020, confirm the presence of multiple, prospective mineralized structures in similar host rocks,” said Mike Timmins, Solstice’s Chief Executive Officer. “This is a great example of the value that can be generated from the recently acquired portfolio, and we believe our new Atikokan project aligns well with our business objectives and complements our 2 other district scale projects in Red Lake and near Meliadine in Nunavut,” added Mr. Timmins.

Figure 1: Land position in the Hammond Gold Camp after acquisitions and 2021 staking and includes 2020 lake sediments sampling²

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f36b0ccf-a576-4f0f-82c6-87c3e3e20a56

Regional Geological Setting

The Solstice land package is largely underlain by the 3-billion-year-old, 100km long Marmion Intrusive Complex (“MIC”) which also hosts the Hammond Reef gold deposit. The MIC is traversed by numerous NE and NNE structures which are readily identifiable on magnetic and topographic maps. These are likely long-lived structures but locally are splays off the regional east-west, Quetico fault which bounds the MIC to the south. Known mineral deposits in the belt and recent discoveries are closely associated with these NE to NNE structures and are typically associated with appreciable quartz veining with low to variable amounts of sulphides.

Local Evidence for Mineralized Structures

At Jackpine, preliminary due-diligence mapping by Solstice in 2020 identified a 1000m² area of 100% quartz mineralization (open in all directions) within the Jackpine structure which points to robust fluid flow in an extensional setting. Preliminary sampling by the Sellers of Night Sky in 2021 had identified widespread sulphide mineralization associated with the Mercutio Lake structure which is also believed to trend onto our 100% claims at Jackpine. Recently reported sampling by Agnico Eagle in 2020 (MNDM assessment files) has documented gold along the very extensive NE-trending Melema Lake structure (Figure 1).

Lake sediment sampling by the OGS² show that many known gold occurrences in the region are associated with elevated gold in lake sediments. Significantly, there are numerous unexplained gold anomalies, especially in the eastern area of the Solstice claim block (Figure 1). We suspect these may be associated with prominent NNE faults and thus they represent priority areas for follow-up.

Taken together, our view is that it is becoming increasingly clear that there are numerous, previously unrecognized structures, including many on our extensive land holdings which have received little or no exploration. These represent exciting exploration targets.

Project Infrastructure

The claims are road accessible via Trans Canada Highway 11 located ~5km to the south. Local infrastructure includes logging roads, rail, gas and hydro power and an experienced mineral exploration workforce and mining supply, all located within hours of the property.

Solstice Enters into Agreement to Acquire Certain Property and an Option in the Atikokan Region

The Company also announces that it has entered into: (i) a Property Sale Agreement dated December 10, 2021 (the “Property Purchase Agreement”) with Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (“Gravel”) and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (“1544230” and together with Gravel, the “Sellers”) to purchase the Sellers’ 50% interest in certain mining claims known as the Jackpine Project (“Jackpine”); and (ii) an Option Agreement dated December 10, 2021 (the “Option Agreement” and collectively with the Property Purchase Agreement, the “Agreements”) with 1544230 (the “Optionor”) to purchase an option (the “Option”) to acquire the Optionor’s 100% interest in certain mining claims contiguous to Jackpine known as the Nights Sky Project (“Nights Sky” and collectively with Jackpine, the “Claims”).

Pursuant to the Property Purchase Agreement, in consideration for the Jackpine, Solstice has agreed to issue 400,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) in the capital of Solstice to the Sellers (the “Jackpine Payment Shares”) and to grant a 1.25% net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty on the Jackpine in favour of the Sellers, 0.75% of which may be repurchased by Solstice for $500,000 at any time prior to the commencement of commercial production on the Jackpine. Upon acquisition, Solstice will own a 100% interest in Jackpine.

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, in consideration for the grant of the Option, Solstice has agreed to pay the Optionor $12,000 in cash. In order to exercise the Option, Solstice must issue 200,000 Common Shares to the Optionor (the “Option Payment Shares” and collectively with the Jackpine Payment Shares, the “Payment Shares”) and make the following cash payments to the Optionor: (i) $16,000 by December 10, 2022; (ii) $20,000 in cash by December 10, 2023; and (iii) $35,000 by December 10, 2024. Following exercise of the Option, the Optioned Claims will be subject to a 1.5% NSR royalty in favour of the Optionor, 0.5% of which may be repurchased by Solstice for $500,000 any time after the exercise of the Option and prior to the commencement of commercial production.

No finder’s fees are payable in connection with the Agreements and the issuance of the Payment Shares are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

¹ Reference to https://www.agnicoeagle.com/English/operations/reserves-and-resources/default.aspx

² Ontario Geological Survey 2000. Atikokan area lake sediment survey: Au and PGEs – Operation Treasure Hunt; Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6034, 62p

About Solstice Gold Corp.

Solstice is a gold-focused exploration company with high-quality, district scale projects in established mining regions of Canada. Our 174 km² Red Lake land position is located on the northern extensions of the prolific Red Lake Gold District in Ontario. The RLX Gold Project is located approximately 45km from the Red Lake Mine Complex owned by Evolution Mining. Our district scale Qaiqtuq Gold Project covers 886 km² with certain other rights covering an adjacent 683 km², hosts a 10 km² gold boulder field and is fully permitted with multiple drill-ready targets. Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, Canada, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine gold deposits owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Our newly formed 225km² Atikokan Gold Project is in the Thunder Bay Mining District. Solstice has approximately 152 million shares outstanding.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold, our exploration projects and details on our recently acquired portfolio of projects please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com.

Sandy Barham, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Geologist, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical disclosures of this news release.

This news release contains information with respect to the Hammond Reef gold deposit and other properties in the Atikokan region owned or controlled by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, in respect of which the Company has no interest or rights to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such properties, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company’s properties and there is no certainty of the same or similar deposits on the Company’s properties.

