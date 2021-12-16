Phone-as-a-Service Pioneer Everphone Announces U.S. Market Launch

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- everphone, the Berlin-based phone-as-a-service startup that supplies, repairs, replaces, and recycles mobile devices for enterprise customers for one low monthly subscription, announced today the launch of its U.S. headquarters in Miami, Fla. The company selected Miami, one of the country’s fastest-growing technology hubs , for its proximity to talent, high-growth companies, and investors.



everphone’s entry into the U.S. market, which follows $200 million in growth financing announced on December 6, 2021, comes at an opportune time: The growth of hybrid work has made it difficult to centrally manage employees’ mobile devices; the “great resignation” has companies prioritizing employee experience; and sustainability concerns have organizations seeking out innovative ways to reduce their carbon footprint.

“everphone serves efficiency-minded, environmentally conscious organizations that want to create world-class employee experiences, and that makes us confident that the U.S. market will quickly adopt our phone-as-a-service model,” said Jan Dzulko, CEO and founder of everphone. “If we win over this huge market, we will contribute to better run businesses even as we help deliver a significant reduction in carbon footprint and a much-improved employee experience. In a nutshell, everphone makes digitization simple and sustainable.”

For a low monthly per-user fee, everphone sources, configures, and deploys smartphones, tablets, and laptops; pre-installs mobile device management, apps, and high-end mobile security; manages repairs and replacements; and securely and sustainably recycles devices when no longer needed.

Globally, everphone has 200 employees who support more than 1,000 customers using 125,000 devices. In the U.S., the company already serves multiple clients, including the mobility provider TIER and delivery service Starship, and it plans to target both fast-growing startups and large enterprises like EY or Henkel, both already customers in Europe.

everphone’s U.S. operations are run by General Manager Tillmann Schwabe. Schwabe joins everphone from CompuGroup Medical, where he developed and implemented sales strategies as the Vice President of Sales. Prior to that, Schwabe spent several years in various executive positions at IONOS, most recently as Head of International Direct Sales, where he built a global sales team of over 300. Schwabe started his career in 2000 as the Founder and Co-CEO of an online retailer for nutritional supplements.

“Whether it’s meeting the needs of a changing workforce, achieving sustainability goals, or keeping up with the latest technology while remaining secure and compliant, everphone is perfectly positioned to help U.S. companies optimize their use of phones, tablets, and laptops,” said Schwabe. “We are excited to launch our U.S. expansion from Miami, a diverse city surrounded by top technology talent, growing businesses, and smart investors.”

“The pandemic, ESG mandates, and the need to keep up with the latest technology have set off a chain reaction that compels companies to think deeply about their tech footprint. everphone is at the forefront of this evolution. As longtime investors in everphone, we at AlleyCorp are thrilled that the company is quickly building its US presence and team. There is so much potential here (and abroad) for shared and circular economy models like everphone to transform the way we work and live. I am glad to be part of the everphone story and looking forward to the rapid expansion and impact ahead,” said Kevin Ryan, Founder and CEO at AlleyCorp.

Please find images here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/2/folders/1W-FELSUenTnK9IvwJB97bYM72BhRN-XF

About everphone

everphone is the one-stop solution for company smartphones. Since 2016, the start-up has been offering an innovative concept for the procurement, management, and integration of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets in a corporate context. The phone-as-a-service model gives employees a free choice of company phones, allows flexible upgrades and changes of devices, and includes both a GDPR-compliant Mobile Device Management (MDM), and a fast replacement service in case of defects. The portfolio includes devices from Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Google, and Fairphone. Since December 2020, everphone has been an official B2B partner of Samsung Electronics' device-as-a-service strategy in Germany. everphone was founded by former CHECK24 managing board member Jan Dzulko and employs over 200 people in Berlin. In addition to numerous start-ups and SMEs, everphone's customers also include global players such as Henkel, Ernst & Young, and TIER Mobility. Investors include Dr. Henrich Blase (founder of CHECK24), Kevin Ryan (founder of MongoDB/BusinessInsider), Cadence Growth Capital, Deutsche Telekom, and signals Venture Capital.

To learn more about everphone, visit www.everphone.com

everphone’s U.S. headquarters is located at 5201 Blue Lagoon Drive, Ste. 900, Miami, FL 33126.

Media Contact: Hayleigh Criss; hayleigh@propllr.com