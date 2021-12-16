Tryg ‘Best Company’ in Investor Relations Nordic Countries in the annual Regi survey

In the annual survey compiled by the Swedish consultancy, Regi, 101 Nordic listed companies have been evaluated in the 24th edition of IR Nordic Markets. The reports are based on about 700 reviews from financial analysts. The survey includes 18 different criteria, from the quality of annual and quarterly reports to the perception of the relations management and competence of the IRO team.



For the fourth year in a row, Tryg has been ranked highest in the Nordic markets. Tryg’s IRO, Gianandrea Roberti, was ranked as best IRO in Denmark.



- “2021 has been a very eventful year. Tryg acquired Trygg-Hansa and Codan Norway, executing a rights issue of DKK 37bn, announced the sale of Codan Denmark and held a Capital Markets Day launching the new strategy in London in November. In times like these, it is extremely important to communicate very precisely and in a transparent manner with equity analysts, investors and all capital markets participants for them to be able to form a full and fair view of the company. We are extremely pleased to be ranked as the no. 1 company again this year”, says Barbara Plucnar Jensen, CFO in Tryg.

The Regi survey is one of the most comprehensive and authoritative surveys in the investor relations field for the Nordic markets.





