The adhesive tapes market is projected to grow from USD 63.1 billion in 2021 to USD 83.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%

These adhesive tapes have wide acceptability due to factors such as low cost and easy availability, as compared to its substitutes—staples and glue.



Based on resin, the acrylic segment is expected to lead the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period.

Based on resin, the acrylic segment accounted for the largest share of the adhesive tapes market in 2020.The acrylic resin has a high demand owing to its advantageous physical and chemical properties, lower cost, and applications in various end-use industries such as packaging, transportation, and healthcare.



Acrylic-based adhesive tapes are suitable in solvent- and water-based technologies because they offer higher resistance to other solvents, chemicals, and water. Water-based acrylic adhesives are the least expensive among all the resins used in the adhesive tapes industry.



Based on end-use industry, the healthcare segment is expected to lead the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period.

Healthcare is the fastest-growing industry of specialty adhesive tapes.Aging population; rising occurrences of chronic diseases; and high demand for in vitro diagnostics, hydrophilic films, transdermal patches, and oral dissolvable films are expected to drive the specialty adhesive tapes market globally.



The healthcare industry is witnessing rapid changes due to the emergence of new and advanced technologies and increasing digitization in both, paper and provider segments.Adhesive tapes are used in the manufacturing of disposable infant diapers, feminine hygiene, and adult incontinence products.



The release liners used in these products have high tear and tensile strength due to optimum fiber content and good formation.



The adhesive tapes market in the APAC region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific adhesive tapes market in the healthcare industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This growth is attributed to the high demand for traditional wound care products such as dry dressings, first-aid kits, and adhesive bandages in the region.



The increasing awareness about advanced wound care is expected to drive the demand for new products in this region.Growth in the region is majorly attributed to the high economic growth rate followed by significant investments across various industries such as automotive, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and building & construction.



Various companies such as Nitto Denko (Japan) and Ajit Industries (India) are setting up new plants or expanding their existing adhesive tape production units in the region. The advantages of shifting production to the Asia Pacific are the low cost of production and the ability to better serve the local emerging markets.

The adhesive tapes market comprises major solution providers, such as 3M Company (US), tesa SE (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Lintec Corporation (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Lohmann GmbH (Germany), Berry Global Inc. (US), Scapa Group PLC (Canada), and Rogers Corporation (US).



