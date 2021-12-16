The global patient handling equipment market is projected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2026 from USD 12.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.3%

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Handling Equipment Market by Type, Electrical Medical Beds, Mobility Devices Stretcher, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03861477/?utm_source=GNW

However, a lack of training provided to caregivers for the efficient operation of patient handling equipment is a major factor restraining market growth.



Patient transfer devices was the largest and fastest-growing segment in the type of patient handling equipment market in 2020

Based on type, the patient handling equipment market is segmented into mobility devices, medical beds, bathroom & toilet assist equipment, patient transfer devices, and stretchers & transport chairs.In 2020, the patient transfer devices segment accounted for the largest share of the patient handling equipment market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing installation of ceiling lifts in hospitals and the growing adoption of patient lifts for bariatric patient handling.



Hospital segment is the largest end user segment inthe patient handling equipment market in 2020

Based on end users, the patient handling equipment market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and other end users.In 2020, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the patient handling equipment market.



This can be attributed to the growing patient population, rising geriatric population, growing number of disabled people, and the rising number of injuries caused during the patient handling process.



Europe to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global patient handling equipment market.The large share of this regional segment is attributed to the growing number of government and non-government initiatives regarding the adoption of safe patient handling equipment and the presence of a large number of patient handling equipment manufacturers in Europe.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the Asia Pacific is attributed to the growing number of healthcare facilities in Asian countries.



The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1:55%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 15%

• By Designation - C-level: 50%, Director-level: 35%, and Others: 15%

• By Region - North America: 48%,Europe: 32%, AsiaPacific: 15%,and Rest of the World: 5%.



Key players in the Patient Handling Equipment Market

The key players operating in the patient handling equipment market include Hill-Rom Holdings (US), Arjo (Sweden), Invacare Corporation (US) and Stryker (US).



• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the patient handling equipment Market. The report analyzes this market by type, end user, and region.

