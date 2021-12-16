Brushless DC Motor (BLDC) Market to Hit USD 23.52 Billion by 2028 | Brushless DC Motor Industry CAGR 8.4% During 2021-2028; Exclusive Insight Report [180 Pages] by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Brushless DC Motor Market size is expected to reach USD 23.52 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The increase in adoption of energy-efficient brushless DC motors across the world and transition of global automotive industry toward electric vehicles is anticipated to augment the global brushless DC motor market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Brushless DC Motor Market By Type (Inner Rotor, and Outer Rotor), By Speed (<500 RPM, 501–2,000 RPM, 2,001–10,000 RPM, and >10,000 RPM), By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Medical Devices, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Market Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).” The global Brushless DC Motor Market was USD 12.31 billion in 2020.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/brushless-dc-motor-market-1088/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 170+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using VMR research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Dynamics :

Increased Demand for HVAC Systems to Augment Brushless DC Motor Market

HVAC systems demand is primarily driven by the increasing use in buildings, homes, and even vehicles along with introduction of technologically advanced products. These products are energy-efficient and can also be remotely accessed. The use of technologies like smartphone applications lets the owners or the building managers to control the ventilation process from one control point. With the use of big data and analytic better measurements of building environments can be taken which will allow for more effective and efficient HVAC systems installations in the future. The increasing residential and non-residential constructions have significantly raised the HVAC equipment installation. According to the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development the privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,650,000, which is 4% above the revised September rate of 1,586,000. Owing to the rise in demand for HVAC systems by rising construction industry, the demand for brushless DC motor is also expected to increase in the estimated timeframe.

Transition of Global Automotive Industry toward Electric Vehicles to Support the Global Brushless DC Motor Market

The global electric vehicle industry has expanded significantly over the last few years owing to the underpinned supportive policies and increase in technology advances. According to IEA, the global sales of electric cars were estimated to reach 2.1 million in 2019 and it almost accounted for 2.6% of global car sales. Furthermore, about 1% of global car stock in 2019 registered a 40% year-on-year increase. This is attributable to the increasing technological advancements and increase in environmental and sustainability policies by the government. Electric vehicles are considered to be one of the important technological developments to reduce and control increasing air pollution in heavily populated areas. It is also measured as a promising choice to contribute towards greenhouse gas emissions reduction purposes. The other benefits of electric vehicle include better efficiency over the internal combustion engine vehicles, and zero tailpipe emissions. Owing to these objectives most of the countries’ have implemented policies to support the development and deployment of electric powertrains for transportation sector. Till the date, 17 countries announced 100% zero-emission vehicle targets or discontinue the production of internal combustion engine vehicles through 2050.

Important questions answered in this report:

What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the Brushless DC Motor Market?

Which segments are included in the Brushless DC Motor Market?

Which top companies are active in the Brushless DC Motor Market?

What are the major driving factors for the growth of the Brushless DC Motor Market?

How can I get free sample reports or study of Brushless DC Motor Market?



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/brushless-dc-motor-market-1088

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the motor industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Brushless DC Motor Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Advantages of this Research:

Evaluate market share for commercial Brushless DC Motor market opportunities, track market size, competitive drug sales, synthesis insights for commercial development and licensing.

Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the Brushless DC Motor market.

Latest Trends and Market Events and analyze essential events in Brushless DC Motor market.

Develop an in-depth knowledge of competition and analyze sales data to update your brand planning trackers.

Answer vital business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Develop economic models, forecast models, and healthcare frameworks.

Regional Analysis :

China Dominates the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific is predicted to be prominent region in the global Brushless DC Motor Market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing industrialization and urbanization along with surging need to save energy in economies like China and India. Furthermore, increasing focus on technologically-advanced industrial equipment and manufacturing processes has also led to the regional growth of the market.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/brushless-dc-motor-market-1088/customization-request

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

North America and Europe are also likely to witness substantial growth in the Brushless DC Motor Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the on-going investments for developing new and advanced manufacturing technologies and surging sales of vehicles and flourishing aerospace & defense industry in UK. Additionally, the rising demand for medical equipment manufacturing and consumer electronic testing in the region is also expected to support the growth of the Brushless DC Motor Market in near future.

List Of Prominent Players in the Brushless DC Motor Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquarters 1. AMETEK Pennsylvania, United States 2. Allied Motion New York, United States 3. Nidec Corporation Kyoto, Japan 4. Johnson Electric New Territories, Hong Kong 5. MinebeaMitsumi Tokyo, Japan 6. Maxon Motor Sachseln, Switzerland 7. Regal Beloit Corporation Wisconsin, United States 8. Oriental Motor Tokyo, Japan 9. Portescap Pennsylvania, United States 10. ElectroCraft New Hampshire, United States

Recent Developments in the Industry :

1. June, 2019: Johnson Electric announced the launch of new BLDC motor solutions for ventilation applications. Comprised of two brushless motor platforms, E12 and E17, Johnson Electric’s BLDC motors deliver best-in-class ErP ratings while maintaining compliance with current and pending regulatory requirements. The highly efficient and robust designs drive continuous ventilation through powerful air extraction at a wide range of speeds at low to imperceptible sound levels.

2. November, 2021: Maxon launched new frameless BLDC motor with matching encoder that really comes into its own in dynamic applications. At the same time, the drive specialist is presenting a new series of ECX flat motors for a wide range of robotics applications.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.

For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

This market titled “Brushless DC Motor Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 12.31 Billion Market Forecast for 2028 USD 23.52 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Type:- Inner Rotor, and Outer Rotor

By Speed:- <500 RPM, 501–2,000 RPM,

2,001–10,000 RPM, and >10,000 RPM

End-User:- Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Manufacturing, Medical Devices, and Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and

Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy,

Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil,

Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa,

among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional

15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s

five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis,

regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by

segments and region, company market share analysis, and

COVID-19 impact analysis.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/brushless-dc-motor-market-1088/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Browse More Related Report:

Electroluminescent Panels Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electroluminescent-panels-market-0217

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electroluminescent-panels-market-0217 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor(Mlcc) Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/multilayer-ceramic-capacitormlcc-market-0429

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/multilayer-ceramic-capacitormlcc-market-0429 Electroluminescent Panels Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electroluminescent-panels-market-0217

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electroluminescent-panels-market-0217 Thermostats Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/thermostats-market-0788

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs