Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Report 2021-2027 - Rising Incidence of Cancer Coupled with the Increasing R&D by Pharmaceutical Companies and Partnerships & Agreements

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market is projected to grow at a potential CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The key aspect that drives the growth of the market includes the rising incidence of cancer coupled with the increasing R&D by pharmaceutical companies and partnerships & agreements between pharmaceutical companies and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). Benefits of partnering with a cell or gene therapy CDMOs include scalability, speed to market, access to technical expertise without overhead costs, and cost-efficiency.

Covid-19 has affected economies and industries in several countries due to lockdown, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global healthcare industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as breaks in supply chains and disruptions in manufacturing due to lockdown and office shutdowns. However, an increased number of investigational studies based on cell therapies for the treatment of COVID-19 patients have led to a positive impact on the market.

The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market is segmented based on therapy, scale, indication, and end-user. Based on therapy, the market is segmented into cell and gene therapy. Among, therapy, the cell therapy segment is expected to grow at a decent rate during the forecast period.

The attributable factor for the growth of the segment is increasing awareness about cell therapy coupled with the development of genomics methods for cell analysis. Based on the scale, the market is segmented into pre-commercial/ R&D scale manufacturing, commercial-scale manufacturing. Among scale, pre-commercial/ R&D scale manufacturing holds a lucrative share in the market during the forecast period owing to the expansion of cell and gene pipelines across the globe.

North America held a major market position in the global cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market in 2020. The presence of key companies involved in the development of cell and gene therapy and growing investments in the field are some of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. Europe is the second-largest market in 2020 owing to the presence of a strong workforce coupled with strong facilities.

Further, Thermo Fisher Inc., Merck KGaA, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others are some of the prominent players operating in the market.

Strategic initiatives may support an increase in the market share of the players during the forecast period. The manufacturers are extensively investing in new technologies. Moreover, new launches & developments, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players to sustain in the highly competitive market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

Current Industry Analysis and Growth Potential Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Industry

Recovery Scenario of Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Industry

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.3. Porter's Analysis



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3.1.1.1. Overview

3.1.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.2. Merck KGaA

3.1.3. Lonza Group Ltd.

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Key Players



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market by Therapy

5.1.1. Cell Therapy

5.1.2. Gene Therapy

5.2. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market by Scale

5.2.1. Pre-commercial/ R&D Scale Manufacturing

5.2.2. Commercial Scale Manufacturing

5.3. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market by Indication

5.3.1. Cancer

5.3.2. CVD

5.3.3. Orthopedic

5.3.4. Infectious Diseases

5.3.5. Others

5.4. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market by End User

5.4.1. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.4.2. Academic and Research Institutes



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. South Korea

6.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. bluebird bio, Inc.

7.2. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

7.3. Catalent, Inc.

7.4. Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

7.5. Innovative Cellular Therapeutics Co., Ltd.

7.6. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

7.7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.8. FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

7.9. Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

7.10. Nikon CeLL innovation Co., Ltd.

7.11. Novartis AG

7.12. Oxford Biomedica plc

7.13. Samsung Biologics

7.14. Takara Bio Inc.

7.15. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rqmcl