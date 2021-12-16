The European mobile virtual network operator market revenue stood at $27,748.1 million in 2020, and it is expected to surge to $48,762.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2030

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe MVNO Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191003/?utm_source=GNW





The increasing focus of regional MVNOs on innovative distribution and segment-targeted pricing strategies is also fueling the expansion of the European MVNO market. These entities cater to the needs of several customers by ensuring the optimum usage of mobile network operators’ (MNOs) telecom infrastructure. The success of MVNOs depends heavily on value proposition and brand positioning for attracting the target customers, such as migrant workers, tourists, and specific ethnic groups.



The use of self-service portals, owing to their ability to give consumers more control over their mobile data, is becoming a major trend in the European MVNO market.



The popularity of postpaid MVNO services is expected to soar in the coming years owing to the fact that they allow customers to only pay as per usage. Moreover, these services do not require any upfront payment.



Enterprises are set to become the major subscribers of MVNO services in the forthcoming years because of the huge investments being made by commercial organizations of different sizes for improving their services, via better connectivity.



The demand for these services was the highest in Germany in the past, and this trend will continue in the coming years. This will be because of the existence of numerous unique mobile subscribers in the country.



The players operating in the European MVNO market are focusing on service launches to augment their revenue.



AT&T Inc. announced in March 2021 that its customers will be granted access to 5G services for no additional charge.



Verizon Communications Inc. launched on-site long-term evolution (LTE), a private network for business customers, in December 2020.



AT&T Inc., Lycamobile Group, Verizon Communications Inc., Consumer Cellular Inc., T-Mobile US Inc., Giffgaff Limited, ASDA Stores Limited, CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited, Voiceworks BV, BT Group plc, Red Pocket Inc., and Truphone Limited are some of the major players operating in the industry.



The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the growth of the market, as the lockdowns imposed by several governments caused the closing down of companies and stores, thereby leading to a massive fall in the sales of devices and number of subscribers.

