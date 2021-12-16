ALK – Financial calendar for the 2022 financial year

English Danish

2022 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF):



Silent period 11 January 2022 Annual report 2021 8 February 2022 Annual General Meeting to be held at

ALK

Bøge Allé 1

2970 Hørsholm, Denmark



Written requests to have specific business

transacted at the AGM will be included in the

agenda if received by the company on

1 February 2022 at the latest

(may be e-mailed to investor@alk.net)



16 March 2022

4.00 p.m. Silent period 14 April 2022 Three-month interim report (Q1) 2022 12 May 2022 Silent period 14 July 2022 Six-month interim report (Q2) 2022 11 August 2022 Silent period 13 October 2022 Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2022 10 November 2022



ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,600 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.





Attachment