ALK – Financial calendar for the 2022 financial year

| Source: ALK Abello ALK Abello

Hørsholm, DENMARK

2022 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF):

Silent period11 January 2022
Annual report 20218 February 2022
Annual General Meeting to be held at
ALK
Bøge Allé 1
2970 Hørsholm, Denmark

Written requests to have specific business
transacted at the AGM will be included in the
agenda if received by the company on
1 February 2022 at the latest
(may be e-mailed to investor@alk.net)

16 March 2022
4.00 p.m.
Silent period14 April 2022
Three-month interim report (Q1) 202212 May 2022
Silent period14 July 2022
Six-month interim report (Q2) 202211 August 2022
Silent period13 October 2022
Nine-month interim report (Q3) 202210 November 2022


ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,600 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.


Attachment


Attachments

InvestorNews_16Dec21