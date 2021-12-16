ALK – Financial calendar for the 2022 financial year

2022 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF):
|Silent period
|11 January 2022
|Annual report 2021
|8 February 2022
|Annual General Meeting to be held at
ALK
Bøge Allé 1
2970 Hørsholm, Denmark
Written requests to have specific business
transacted at the AGM will be included in the
agenda if received by the company on
1 February 2022 at the latest
(may be e-mailed to investor@alk.net)
|16 March 2022
4.00 p.m.
|Silent period
|14 April 2022
|Three-month interim report (Q1) 2022
|12 May 2022
|Silent period
|14 July 2022
|Six-month interim report (Q2) 2022
|11 August 2022
|Silent period
|13 October 2022
|Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2022
|10 November 2022
ALK-Abelló A/S
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014
About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,600 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.
