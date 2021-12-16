The pro speaker market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% by volume during the period 2022–2027

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pro Speakers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770921/?utm_source=GNW

06% by volume during the period 2022–2027.



PRO SPEAKER MARKET INSIGHTS



The demand for pro speakers equipment and solutions from various end-user markets has grown in countries such as China, Germany, Japan, and India due to the booming commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate, music markets, a shift in consumer behavior toward live music concerts, and exhibitions in developing countries. The global pro speakers market is growing, with vendors such as Shure, Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Bose, Harman, Sony, and Yamaha, offering products for various vertical markets. New start-ups will come up with advanced features while existing vendors are expected to continue developing their product portfolio with upgrades. Moreover, the introduction of upgraded technology will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Futuristic inventions in wireless digital technology and growth in complementary digital technologies boost investors’ confidence in the market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the pro speaker market during the forecast period:



• Growing Convergence of Pro AV & IoT

• The emergence of Networked Audio Technology

• Rising Demand from Educational Institutions

• Increasing Exhibitions, Conferences, & Seminars

• Growing Popularity of Night Clubs & Bars in APAC

• Rising Demand from Corporates, Governments, & Institutions

• Increasing Number of Sports Events & Tournaments

• Growth in Music Production & Recording Industry

• Growth in Live Performance & Music Industry



PRO SPEAKERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by



• Product

• Amplification Method

• Format

• End-user

• Distribution Channel

• Geography



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• In terms of unit shipment, the digital segment accounted for a 57% share of the overall pro speakers shipments and held the leading position in 2021. This segment will continue to witness growth in market share during the forecast period.

• The corporate segment was the largest contributor to the global pro speakers market in 2021. The major factors driving the demand in this segment included opening new offices and the growing penetration of IoT in corporations worldwide.



Market Segmentation by Product



• Point Source

• Line Array

• Sub Woofers

• Others



Market Segmentation by Amplification Method



• Passive Speakers

• Powered Speakers



Market Segmentation by Format



• Digital

• Analog



Market Segmentation by End-Users



• Corporates

• Large Venues and Events

• Educational Institutes

• Government and Military

• Studio and Broadcasting

• Hospitality

• Others



Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Retail

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North America was the largest market for pro speakers products, accounting for a share in terms of revenue and unit shipments, respectively. The penetration of pro AV systems remains at an all-time high in the US and Canada.

• The demand for new pro AV systems in the European market is growing, while upgrades and replacements are expected to drive the market growth. Further, Western European economies are maturing markets with product saturation as there is low product differentiation.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Scandinavia

o Benelux

o Russia

o Switzerland

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Indonesia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Maghreb



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• The global pro speakers market is highly fragmented, with many local and international players in the market. The competition among them is intense on the worldwide level. The market concentration in developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries is high.

• The market is moderately fragmented, although the high-end market is concentrated by leading vendors commanding over 40% market share. The key leading vendors in the global market are Audio-Technica, Bose, Harman International (acquired by Samsung), MUSIC Group, Sennheiser, Shure, Sony, and Yamaha.



Prominent Vendors



• Bose

• D&B Audiotechnik

• HARMAN International

• MUSIC Group (Music Tribe)

• Loud Audio

• L-Acoustics

• Yamaha



Other Prominent Vendors



• Aeb Industriale (Db Technologies)

• Alcons Audio

• Audioprof Group International

• Bowers & Wilkins

• B&C Speakers

• Carlson Audio Systems

• CELTO Acoustique

• CODA Audio

• Dynaudio

• Electro-Voice (EV)

• Extron Electronics

• HEDD | Heinz Electrodynamic Designs

• Hz Sound Systems

• inMusic Brands

• Klipsch Audio Technologies

• K-Array

• Meyer Sound Laboratories

• Nady Systems

• OUTLINE

• Pan Acoustics

• PROEL

• Renkus-Heinz

• Bosch

• Sennheiser



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the pro speaker market?

2. Who are the end-users in the global pro speaker market?

3. Which segment has the highest share in the pro speaker market?

4. What are the key factors driving the professional speaker market growth?

5. Who are the key players in the pro speaker industry?

