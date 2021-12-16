Applied Blockchain, Inc. and Babcock & Wilcox Sign Cooperation Agreement to Develop Energy Projects for Cryptocurrency Mining

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Blockchain, Inc. ("Applied Blockchain" or the "Company") (PINK: APLD) today announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE: BW) ("B&W") to identify and explore opportunities to develop, supply, construct, and operate baseload power and clean energy projects in the next three years, supporting cryptocurrency mining operations.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (PINK: APLD) is a leading provider in the growth and development of Blockchain infrastructure by delivering high-performance crypto mining, hosting, and pooling solutions to customers around the globe. The Company has partnered with some of the most recognized names in the industry to develop, deploy, and scale its business. The Company is backed by some of the largest family offices and institutional investors in the U.S. Find more information at www.appliedblockchaininc.com.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide.

Media Contacts

Jordan Schmidt

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

APLD@gatewayir.com



Investor Relations Contacts

Matt Glover or Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

APLD@gatewayir.com



Company Contact

Wes Cummins, Chief Executive Officer

Applied Blockchain, Inc.

(214) 427-1704