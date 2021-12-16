The silicone sealants market size was valued at USD 4128.82 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.04 % during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silicone Sealants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190266/?utm_source=GNW

04 % during the forecast period



SILICONE SEALANTS MARKET OVERVIEW



The market is majorly driven by the surge in demand for electronics and stabilizing the construction and automotive market. Silicone polymers, including sealants, are finding applications in almost every delicate aspect of life. Be it used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient, medical device applications, or drug delivery systems. Silicone sealants offer greater protection for electronic applications to ensure longevity and better dissipation of heat to reduce damage and increase efficiency. The global silicone sealants market is consolidated. The top 6 suppliers hold an 80% market share in the silicone industry, while most of those vendors manufacture and supply silicone sealants.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Growing population, rapid urbanization, and rising middle-class incomes will generate robust demand for silicone sealants. The demand is also in end-use markets such as packaging, construction, transportation, electronics, and woodworking.

• The rising environmental concerns and sustainable product development will drive the demand for bio-based silicone sealants and encourage greater investment in R&D initiatives.

• The silicones show exceptional compatibility with the human skin; therefore, their demand across the medical industry will also provide excellent opportunities for vendors in the global silicone sealants market in the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the silicone sealants market -



• Use of Silicone in Electronic and Electrical Applications

• Increasing Demand for Automotive Applications

• Increasing Usage in Medical and Healthcare Applications

• Silicone in Newer Applications

• Rising Demand From the APAC

• Ease of Property Modification



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present silicone sealants market and its market dynamics for the period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



SILICONE SEALANTS MARKET SEGMENTS



The silicone sealants market research report has the following segmentation-



• Sealant composition

• Application

• Geography



SILICONE SEALANTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

• RTV silicone sealants are majorly used by the building and construction industry. RTV or the room temperature vulcanizing silicone sealants are widely employed by the construction industry for applications like sealing highway expansion joints and buildings, general weatherproofing of joints in non-porous and porous substrates, etc. These silicone sealants applications are due to their excellent inherent characteristics like excellent low-temperature flexibility, resistance to weatherability, UV radiation, etc.



Market Segmentation by Sealant Composition



• RTV

• Heat Cured

• Radiation Cured

• Pressure Sensitive



Market Segmentation by Application



• Building & Construction

• Automotive & Aerospace

• Marine

• Electrical & Electronics

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• APAC: The Asia Pacific is the largest market for silicone sealants among all the regions. The construction and automotive industry in the region will grow at a fast pace in the region given the increasing population. Electric vehicles use a significant amount of silicone sealants. Asia accounted for over half of the EV production in 2018 due to the rising trend of hybrid electric vehicles in Japan and mandates for EVs in China. This will drive the demand for silicone sealants in the region.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Indonesia

• Europe

o Germany

o Russia

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Turkey

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key players in the silicone sealants market are 3M, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Avery Dennison, and Momentive.

• On November 2, 2020, Henkel acquired the consumer sealants business of GE brand to aim the strengthen the Adhesive Technology in the North American region through innovative and quality silicone-based sealants products.



Key Vendors



• 3M

• Henkel

• H.B. Fuller

• Avery Dennison

• Momentive



Other Prominent Vendors



• Wacker Chemical Corporation

• Sika

• Dow Chemical Company

• Master Bond

• Bostik

• Shin-Etsu

• BASF

• Franklin International

• Delo Industrial Adhesives

• McCoy Soudal

• Elkem

• Novagard

• Pidilite

• Pratley

• Otto Chemie

• Tremco constructions

• Pecora Corporation

• KCC corporation

• Asian Paints Limited

• MAPEI



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the silicone sealants market?

2. Who are the end-users in the global silicone sealants market?

3. Which region has the highest share in the global silicone sealants market?

4. Who are the key players in the silicone sealants industry?

5. What are the growth opportunities in the silicone sealants market?

