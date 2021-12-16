North America Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market Report 2021: Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements, Product Launches and Product Expansions, Acquisition and Mergers

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The developments in IT infrastructure and telecommunication have increased the usage of video conferencing technology, hence augmenting the growth of market in the coming years.

The healthcare video conferencing solutions market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the rising implementation of telemedicine solutions, improvements in technologies like the launch of 5G technology, and growing urbanization.

The healthcare video conferencing solution are considered as remote solutions and the demand for such remote solutions fueled during the COVID-19 pandemic as they help in minimizing the contact of healthcare facilities & their staff with patients. These solutions facilitated medical practitioners by allowing them to connect and communicate with their patients during the pandemic. Thus, these factors is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.

North America is a highly developed region and the healthcare video conferencing solutions market is flourishing in this region. This rise in the growth of the regional market is attributed to the growing number of patients suffering from major and minor health-related problems.

In addition, people in this region follow busy and hectic schedules due to which, they are not able to visit hospitals or clinics at the given time. So, people have found video conferencing a better way to communicate with a doctor without having to visit a hospital physically.

Additionally, the healthcare service providers in this region are excessively adopting video conferencing solutions, thereby boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing popularity of these solutions is attracting a high number of people towards it.

Further, the demand for healthcare infrastructure deployment of video conferencing solutions is growing in this region. Thus, it is anticipated that the regional healthcare video conferencing solutions market in North America is expected to witness bright growth prospects during the forecast period.

The US market dominated the North America Software Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $10,535.6 Thousands by 2027.

The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 8.1% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The Mexico market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2021 - 2027).

Key companies profiled in the report include

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corporation

Plantronics, Inc. (Polycom, Inc.)

Adobe, Inc.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

Logitech International S.A.

Pexip AS

Intrado Corporation (Apollo Global Management)

Vidyo, Inc. (Enghouse Systems Ltd.)

